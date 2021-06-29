For four decades, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has been serving the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley region, and it worked to provide meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Founded in 1981, BRAFB has grown to serve roughly 406 individuals each month across 25 counties and eight cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona.
To commemorate its 40-year anniversary, BRAFB announced Monday it will host its first Unity in Community Food and Fund Drive, which the food bank hopes to make an annual event.
Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, said in a press release that the anniversary has “been like no other, but so has the level of community support,” adding that he was thankful to live in a caring region.
As part of the food and fund drive, financial gifts will be accepted on the food bank’s website from Aug. 7 through Aug. 14. Donations will be matched by a generous donor, according to the press release.
Food donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 13-14 at the various food bank locations, which can be found on BRAFB’s website.
McKee said in a press release community members can volunteer at a food pantry to celebrate the anniversary.
