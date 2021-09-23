In one of the exam rooms, Susan Adamson’s eyes flickered around the treatment area Wednesday.
The director of the Blue Ridge Free Clinic was giving a tour of its new home facility at 831 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Harrisonburg when she said clinic staff has identified six cases of cancer while still treatable in Valley residents.
“They never would have known had they not come here after the [Remote Area Medical] Clinic,” she said.
“If we closed tomorrow, it would still have been worth it,” Adamson said.
Last year, the city’s only free clinic closed, and a band of retired caregivers decided that simply wouldn’t do. So, they set out to set up their own, which became the Blue Ridge Free Clinic. The clinic opened on April 12 on Diamond Court on the east side of the city after helping with the RAM Clinic, which provides free dental, medical and vision care at mass events on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Since then, the clinic’s fully volunteer caregivers have seen over 250 individual patients. The clinic provides care for those without insurance.
Two and a half weeks ago, the clinic moved into the new space of the Zapanta Professional Complex that is twice the size of the old clinic, according to Lynne Eggert, director of clinical programs.
The new space has four exam rooms versus two, and also offices, space for behavioral and social services assistance, a lab and a conference room, Eggert said. She said a big part of the clinic’s mission is to help people move through the health care system. For example, patients coming to the clinic may not even realize they are eligible for Medicaid, so Blue Ridge Free Clinic staff will help them fill out the form and care for them until they get Medicaid coverage and a long-term care provider.
That way, the clinic can continue to focus on serving those without insurance while connecting people with other resources that can be more effective at providing care for individuals in need, she said.
“That is one of our critical differences between [the Blue Ridge Free Clinic] and some other free clinics,” Adamson said. She said over 4 out of 10 patients the clinic has seen were eligible for Medicaid and either didn’t know or didn’t know how to get on the rolls.
The large clinic area will help as patients continue to come, said Ted Sudol, secretary for the free clinic, adding that it cared for six new patients on Tuesday alone.
Sudol said the clinic’s work not only provides access to healing for the disadvantaged — it helps keep them out of the hospital system, where they could run up large hospital bills they may not be able to pay, also impacting hospitals’ ability to care for others, he said.
Many of the Blue Ridge Free Clinic’s 70 volunteers, such as Eggert, not only have credentialed medical experience, but they also have experience with free clinics as they worked at the now closed Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic in downtown Harrisonburg closed late last year, citing funding problems, fluctuations in the patient base, volunteer availability and knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until the Blue Ridge Free Clinic opened in April, there was no free clinic, and many patients lapsed into old health issues, according to Adamson.
“They stopped taking their their medicines. They stopped taking their antidepressants and people stopped taking their insulin,” she said. “We saw people who got very sick in the few months there was no free clinic.”
Many of the former patients of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic were able to get care from Healthy Community Health Centers, formerly known as Harrisonburg Community Health Center, according to Adamson.
“HCHC is carrying the lion’s share for this community, and they have a sliding scale, which is wonderful, but it’s not a free clinic,” she said.
Like the volunteers’ time, all the Blue Ridge Free Clinic’s equipment and furniture is donated, except its computers, according to Adamson. She said some of the most valuable donations from the community are unused and in-date inhalers and insulin doses, as insulin can run up to $180 for vial.
The local community outpouring of support for the Blue Ridge Free Clinic has helped propel it forwards, according to Adamson.
The clinic raised $78,191 during this year’s Great Community Give in April, less than two weeks after it opened.
“We’ve been able to do way more than I expected to do in less than 180 days,” she said.
Though the Blue Ridge Free Clinic has found a new home, the site of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic remains vacant.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic donated its assets, including its downtown facility, to the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which is still deciding what to do with the site, according to Director Revlan Hill.
Hill said only one organization submitted an application to take over the site, while two other groups sent letters of interest to the Community Foundation. She said a five-person committee is reviewing things and will make a recommendation to the organization’s board.
“We haven’t determined the next recipient or if we’re going to sell it,” she said.
Hill declined to name the organizations or members of the five-person advisory panel. Money the organization would receive from a sale would go toward a Community Foundation health care endowment for unmet health needs, such as mental and dental services, Hill said in a previous interview.
The Blue Ridge Free Clinic is open Monday and Thursday mornings and Tuesday evenings, Adamson said.
She said growth of the clinic relies on donations and volunteers, which already helped pave the way to the new space the clinic calls home.
“We’ll do the best we can,” Adamson said. “Hopefully, we’ll be set for awhile.”
