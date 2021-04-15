There were only two comments during the public hearing of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday after the board had been presented the proposed $402.9 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
County staff’s proposed budget includes raising the meals tax from 4% to 6%, a move that is anticipated to generate an additional $800,000 in revenue. The proposed budget also includes a cigarette tax of 2 cents per cigarette, or 40 cents per pack. The cigarette tax is anticipated to generate $500,000 in revenue.
Other taxes — real estate, personal property and machinery and tools — are not proposed to increase in the proposed budget.
The owner of Bridgewater Foods grocery store, Lee Armbuster, spoke against the cigarette tax during the public comment period. He said the tax would cause residents to buy cigarettes outside of Rockingham County, and that would also impact other sales, leading to lower tax revenues for the county and lower sales for businesses.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said it doesn’t seem the proposed cigarette tax is popular.
“My sense is that that doesn’t have a whole lot of support, at least right now,” King said during the budget presentation.
Also during the public comment period, Beth Bland, director for senior services of the Valley Program for Aging Services, asked to make sure the nonprofit receives level funding of $75,000 a year as it has in the past.
Bland said that between October 2019 and September 2020, the organization had a 34% increase in the number of people asking for information and assistance, a 36% increase in number of people receiving Meals on Wheels and an 11% increase in total meals served. She said these increases were due to the pandemic.
The budget is slated for a vote on April 28.
King said there has been a drop in volunteer service and the number of paid fire and rescue staff has nearly tripled over the past two-plus decades. In 2000, there were roughly 36 paid employees of Rockingham Fire and Rescue, while next year there are slated to be roughly 107 employees, according to King’s budget presentation.
The proposed budget includes funding to continue the vehicle replacement program, Middle River Regional Jail expenses, improvements of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, construction of a new fire station on U.S. 11 north, construction of a maintenance building on at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads and two new custodians at county office buildings.
Other new positions include two new fire and rescue positions in the Clover Hill response area, two new sheriff’s deputies, a new environmental inspector and a deputy director for the Public Works Department.
The base pay for fire and rescue and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office employees is proposed to increase to $40,000 a year.
