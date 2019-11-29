A body recovered from the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir on the outskirts of Charlottesville was identified as Mark Kenneth Robbins, 58, of Charlottesville, on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Albemarle Police Department.
Robbins was first reported missing on Nov. 17.
“He’s worked in so many different regional healthcare facilities and that’s part of why he was so well known,” said Erin Bishop, of Harrisonburg, a friend of Robbins.
Bishop first met Robbins about seven years ago and their friendship grew through their mutual interest in cycling.
Robbins was a staff member in Sentara RMH’s pulmonary services, which helps patients with respiratory illnesses and heart failure, between Jan. 26, 2017 and March 28 2019, according to Neil Mowbray, a spokesman for the hospital.
“He was an incredible champion for cyclists and athleticism and he shared very openly his adventures and lots of endeavors,” Bishop said.
Bishop organizes the Alpine Loop Gran Fondo, a Harrisonburg area bike race, and Robbins had participated every year since 2013, she said.
“It was just always remarkable how much he was able to do and the amount of people he inspired, really, with his daily adventures,” she said. “But also pairing that with the work he did and the people in so many different communities he was able to help inspire, motivate and encourage.”
“He was a great encouragement to me and I will forever be grateful for his friendship,” Bishop said.
Cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond, which could not be reached for comment Friday.
The investigation remains active, according to the press release.
