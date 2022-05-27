Lisa Botkin has been named executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, officials announced Thursday.
Botkin served as the airport’s interim director since February, when previous director Greg Campbell was appointed to lead the Virginia Department of Aviation.
Botkin’s appointment is effective immediately.
“I have connected with many talented people working for the Shenandoah Valley Airport and have the utmost respect for the knowledge they bring to the aviation industry,” Botkin said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing these relationships as Executive Director of our organization. SHD has a bright future ahead as we continue to expand with a number of exciting projects over the next few years.”
Botkin graduated from James Madison University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting, the press release says. Before her time at the airport, she spent 15 years working for a private accounting firm.
In 1999, Botkin was hired as the airport’s manager of accounting. She became the director of finance and administration in 2005 and deputy director in 2018.
In her previous roles, Botkin oversaw finance and budgeting operations, human resources and benefit functions, the release says. She also played a role in the airport’s capital improvement program and project management.
“Lisa’s wealth of experience in finance, airport operations, employee relations, and airport improvement programs will enable a seamless transition to the Executive Director role,” Gerald Garber, Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Commission chairman, said in a press release.
“She is well-respected in the aviation community and has developed great relationships with our federal and state aviation agencies over the past 23 years. The Airport Commission is confident SHD will continue to flourish under her leadership.”
