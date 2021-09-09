The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is hosting a free webinar for Virginia veterans and their families on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon. The webinar will provide information about brain health, memory screenings and veteran's benefits.
According to a press release, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs counts over 730,000 veterans living in Virginia, and it also lists it one of the only states where over 10% of the population are veterans. The press release also says veterans may be at increased risk for dementia due to incidences of traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder or having been a prisoner of war.
"Teaching veterans and their families about the warning signs of dementia ... is a valuable service to help those who served our country," Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA's president and CEO, said in a press release.
Topics in the webinar are "The Importance of Brain Health & Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease," presented by Jennifer Reeder, AFA director of educational and social services.
"Facts and Figures of Veterans & Alzheimer's & The Importance of Memory Screening" will be presented by Donna de Levante Raphael, AFA director of national memory screening. "Services and support for Virginia Veterans" will be presented by Daphne Eaton, resource specialist for Virginia Veteran and Family Support East Region.
Participants may ask questions during the webinar.
Individuals can register for the free Brain Health Awareness for Veterans webinar online at alzfdn.org/veterans.
For more information on brain health, memory screening, caregiving or dementia-related illnesses, call the AFA helpline at 866-232-8484, or visit alzfdn.org online.
