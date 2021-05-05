Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley announced Monday that Jen DuVon will start a new role as clinical director in May after nine years with the organization.
DuVon, a graduate of Eastern Mennonite University, is a certified brain injury specialist and is completing her master’s degree in social work from the University of North Dakota, according to a press release.
Since joining Brain Injury Connections, DuVon has conducted needs assessments, developed a person-centered individualized service plan, assisted with the triage team and facilitates support groups for clients living with brain injuries, the press release says.
DuVon said in the release that she is excited to join the nonprofit in the new leadership role, adding that Brain Injury Connections does “amazing and important work in our community, providing support and services to persons with brain injury, their families and caregivers.”
Brain Injury Connections serves the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Page, Shenandoah, Bath, Highland and Rockbridge, as well as cities located in those areas. It is an affiliate organization with James Madison University’s Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services.
— Staff Report
