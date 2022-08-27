Blue Ridge Community College and Augusta Health have established a program aimed at addressing the nurse shortage crisis.
Announced Thursday, the Augusta Health Scholars partnership was established "to increase access to education and the nursing career pathway," according to a press release.
Mary Mannix, CEO of Augusta Health, and John Downey, BRCC president, signed a memorandum of agreement establishing the Augusta Health Scholars, a partnership for the associate degree nursing program.
Under the agreement, non-degreed August Health employees will receive financial support for tuition, books and supplies from Augusta Health to pursue their associate degree, a monthly stipend and the opportunity to gain practical skills as they move forward in their career as a registered nurse, according to the press release.
Augusta Health officials said in a statement that access to education and nurse career pathways is one solution to address the growing nurse shortage.
"There are many positive attributes related to this partnership, but most importantly, it provides a path for someone to become a nurse who otherwise may not have the opportunity," Mannix said in a statement. "This is truly a win-win for our patients, community, team members, and community college students."
The first-year cohort will support up to 15 participants.
"The Augusta Health Scholars program is yet another example of how the longstanding partnerships between Blue Ridge Community College and our local hospitals have grown to help better serve our community," Downey said in a statement.
