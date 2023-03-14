BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater College Symphonic Band will present a concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, in Cole Hall on the college’s campus. The Symphonic Band is under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, associate professor of music at Bridgewater College.
The concert will open with “Slava!” by Leonard Bernstein and transposed by Clare Grundman, followed by “Second Suite in F” by Gustav Holst. The band will also perform “Peter and he Wolf” by Sergei Prokofiev, arranged by Jim Curnow and narrated by BC Professor of Music Dr. Larry Taylor.
Then, the Symphonic Band will play “Night on Fire” by John Mackey before closing out the program with selections from Aladdin, arranged by John Moss.
The concert is free and open to the public.
