Bridgewater College and the Town of Bridgewater collaborate annually to host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.
This year’s event, called Celebrating the Dream, Continuing the Journey, will take place on Jan. 17 at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater, according to a press release. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m.
After opening remarks at the park, participants will march from the park to Bridgewater College, with shuttles available for those with limited mobility who’d like to continue the day’s activities, the release says.
“We hold this event not only to honor [King’s] legacy, but to bear in mind that there is much more work … to be done. This event will provide a space for these much-needed conversations,” Gauri Pitale, associate dean of students for diversity, equity and inclusion at BC, said in a press release.
After the march, there will be a reception in the Kline Campus Center lobby, followed by three teach-ins in Cole Hall. The teach-ins, led by BC faculty, will also be viewable via livestream.
According to the press release, the first session, entitled “From Civil Rights to Afrofuturism: Dr. King’s Influence on Science Fiction Media,” led by Grace Martin, will take place at 12:30 p.m. It will be followed by “All Labor has Dignity” by Sam Hamilton at 1:30 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., Jamie Frueh will lead “Martin Luther King Jr. And Nelson Mandela: Leaders for Non-Racial Democracy.”
Additionally, on Jan. 18, there will be an endowed lecture given by BC in the Concert Hall in the Carter Center for Worship and Music at 7:30 p.m.
The lecture and Q&A will feature author James McBride, a National Book Award recipient in fiction. McBride will speak about his new book, “Deacon King Kong.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All MLK events are free and open to the public. Masks are required in all indoor public spaces on BC’s campus.
— Staff Report
