BRIDGEWATER — Ron Burgess was walking the bricks of his hometown on Sunday by the river he and his brother used to fish in years ago as children during segregation.
And now, these bricks of the Bridgewater riverwalk are named after their father — Roscoe Burgess Sr., “a legend in this Town,” according to the marker unveiled Sunday afternoon.
“Just to think that every time I come to Bridgewater and know it’s in memory of my father,” Ron Burgess said of the riverwalk.
On Sunday, Ron and other Burgess family members, friends, town staff and other Bridgewater residents gathered on the riverwalk to dedicate the town’s new amenity to Roscoe Burgess Sr., a former Town Council member among many of his contributions to the southern Rockingham County town.
Burgess died in 2013 at the age of 83 after being re-elected for a sixth consecutive term on the Bridgewater Town Council. He was the town’s first Black councilman and one of the first Black players in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
The year of his death, he was inducted into the RCBL Hall of Fame.
Black Bridgewater native Emmitt Lee, 84, remembered his time playing baseball with Roscoe Burgess after the dedication ceremony on Sunday afternoon.
“He had a lot of life to him and a lot of hustle to him,” Lee said. “There was never a quiet moment with him. He always kept me going, keeping the team and the players alive.”
A good hitter, Lee knew Roscoe would have his back out on the field.
This was when Black and white Valley residents didn’t play in the same league. Lee said the Black Bridgewater team, the Bridgewater Athletic Club, would play games against the Harrisonburg Monarchs and travel to Barboursville and Orange for games.
But there was something different in Bridgewater, according to Lee.
“It was a love town. There was nothing like Bridgewater,” he said, describing how whites and Blacks would regularly interact and play games together.
“In other little towns, being Black, you couldn’t do what you wanted to do. But here in Bridgewater, it was wide open,” he said.
And sports was one of the ways Ron Burgess’ father sought to bring people together, he said.
Ron Burgess remembers when his father first placed him in Turner Ashby High School in 1964 from where he was previously learning at the Simms School in Harrisonburg.
“The first day I went there, I was scared as hell. I was the only Black guy in my class. You know, and you’re sat in there and you come from a school where there wasn’t nothing but Blacks, and all around’s you is whites, you feel out of place and you get a little nervous,” Ron Burgess said.
“Then sports started,” he said, adding how he became more and more comfortable around fellow students and they around him as they had something mutual to bond over.
“So, I felt it brought us together,” he said. “And that’s why my dad pushed” for sports integration.
However, recent events nationwide have started to increase racial division again, according to Ron Burgess and Emmitt Lee.
“It’s a racial thing and if you’ve been paying attention, it’s been coming back for a bunch of dumb stuff,” Lee said.
Ron Burgess said the decision for his father to enroll him at Turner Ashby High School as soon as possible was a drive to bring people together regardless of race.
“The politics now, the way things are, it’s like things came full circle. And when I’m sitting watching the news I go, ‘I wish my dad were still here so I could call him and ask him how he feels about this,’” Burgess said.
Today’s events of division further turn back the clock on the progress made towards racial unity, he said.
“What the hell are we doing?” he said of the events driving Americans further apart.
And before getting into his car with his wife to head back to Philadelphia, Ron Burgess walked it one more time, savoring the memories he and his father made in Bridgewater and the chances for the site to bring people together in divisive times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.