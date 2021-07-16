BRIDGEWATER — The children rehearsed one more time before the ceremony outside the Bridgewater Historical Society building, their voices mingling with the sound of the Thursday morning traffic rolling down South Main Street.
Among the other children, Junior Simon, 3, held a stuffed unicorn — the kind of mythical horned creature his sister Delylah loved, according to their grandfather, Merrill Simon of Harrisonburg.
These children of Bridgewater Presbyterian Church dedicated the town’s newest little free library on Thursday to Junior’s older sibling, Delylah, who died on Dec. 14 at the age of 4 due to asthma complications.
“It means a lot because the kids from our church were the ones who built it, put it together and put it up,” said Jacob Simon, father of Delylah and Junior, of Linville.
He said the church community continues to help him and his wife Danielle through the sudden loss of their young daughter over half a year ago.
“Me and my wife are still struggling day by day just to try and get back into the routine of a normal day,” Simon said.
He said Delylah loved having him, her mother and her grandfather read to her.
“It’s a big blessing that she can now be with people who like to read,” Simon said.
Before the end of the Thursday ceremony, the children all held up drawings they made about special memories they shared with Delylah.
Junior then stocked the little free library with some of its first books for other children to read and share with family and friends.
And below the bookshelf of the little free library, a plaque bears Delylah’s name with a unicorn.
“I know she would have been ecstatic to have this little free library, and it would’ve made her smile,” Simon said. “And that would’ve made anyone smile because it was just so contagious.”
