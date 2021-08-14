At first glance, Luke Post is a typical 15-year-old who enjoys video games, collecting comic books, watching all sports and playing second base on his baseball team.
Even though a 2018 diagnosis of T-Cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, forced Post to put many of his favorite activities on hold, the illness didn’t stop the Bridgewater resident from raising around $8,500 to date for UVA Children’s Hospital and Pediatric Cancer Clinic. For that, he was recognized during the New York Yankees’ Helping Others Preserve and Excel (HOPE) Week.
This coming Wednesday, Post is scheduled for the final day of treatment before he’s considered cancer-free after an uncertain two years filled with monthly in-patient treatments and outpatient visits. Just days prior, the Yankees honored Post’s fundraising efforts at an Aug. 6 game against the Seattle Mariners.
“For the first year and a half of treatment, Luke was too sick to go to school and he had to put a lot of things on hold,” said Carrie Post, Luke’s mother. “Through all of it [he] focused on others and how he can give. He always reminded us there were other kids who had it way worse than he did. That’s just the kind of person he is, he’s always had a very big heart.”
Luke Post started selling T-shirts that read “No One Fights Alone, Luke Strong,” in September 2020 during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month when he noticed there weren’t many prizes for teenagers in the toy chest at UVA Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cancer Clinic. The fundraiser took off, raising thousands in a matter of months, and Post used the money he raised to go shopping for things teenagers would like — gift cards, comics and age-appropriate toys and games.
“When children come in for outpatient, the toy chest is something they look forward to after doing something difficult,” said Karin Skeen, administrator of UVA Children’s Hospital. “There weren’t many things for teenagers in there. After starting the fundraiser, Luke and his family showed up at the hospital with a cartload of toys and gifts for teenagers. Luke’s contribution is especially important because, even as a teenager with his own worries, he focused on others. I think a lot of adults could learn from him.”
The fundraiser was shared from friends and family into the community, and spread all the way to the New York Yankees, who first recognized Post in July, when Yankees players Brett Gardner, Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela, Tyler Wade and Luis Severino surprised Post via Zoom for a game of MLB: The Show, one of Post’s favorite video games.
On Aug. 6, the Yankees hosted Post and his family at Yankee Stadium for a private tour of Memorial Park and the New York Yankees Museum, before Post joined the team for batting practice and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Seattle Mariners.
“It went all the way to the plate,” Post said. “It was great to go to Yankee Stadium and see all the players. I recognized most of them and getting to meet them in person was amazing. Getting to play MLB: The Show with the Yankees players was awesome. I was so surprised. I beat them, too.”
The Yankees also presented Post with a $10,000 check for his fundraiser and Americorp honored Post with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, adding to the approximately $8,500 raised in T-shirt sales.
After Wednesday, Post will only have regular screenings over a period of five years.
“My heart is so full,” Carrie Post said. “I’m so excited for him to experience life after; to do all the things he had to put aside. I’m so grateful, especially to the team at UVA Children’s. When Luke was first diagnosed, we had just moved to Virginia from the Gettysburg area. The team at UVA Children’s provided that support system when many of our family and friends were far away.”
Luke Post said he picked the phrase “no one fights alone,” for the shirts because he and his family felt blessed by the UVA Children’s Hospital staff.
“Helping others is definitely a way that I make myself feel better,” Post said. “I think about how much the doctors and nurses at UVA Children’s helped me and kept me company during the bad times and I wanted to help the other kids who are going through worse things than I am.”
He said getting to meet all the Yankee players he’s seen on TV and visiting Yankee Stadium was surreal and he feels the same way about approaching his final day of treatment.
“It doesn’t feel real,” Post said. “I’m excited to play sports again, especially baseball.”
