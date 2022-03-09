BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater residents will soon have an additional way to receive information from the town.
Voyent Alert is a communication service provided by the town of Bridgewater to keep residents informed of events like fires or floods and also day-to-day communications like road closures and other maintenance, according to town documents.
It has been something the town considered previously, officials said, and is not in response to the deadly shooting of two Bridgewater College officers on Feb. 1. The system will cost $3,000 per year.
“One of our points of emphasis in the past couple years has been getting our message out, making sure citizens have the information they need to be safe and to fully engage with the town and receive all the benefits that we offer,” Jay Litten, Bridgewater town manager, said in his report to Town Council on Tuesday.
The town also produces the Current, a monthly newsletter, and the Buzz, a daily blog sharing information and upcoming events.
However, Litten said the town still needed something to push information out when it needs to get people’s attention.
“That’s the piece of our messaging puzzle that we have been missing,” Litten said.
Voyent Alert touts that it gives subscribers “enriched and personalized communications,” according to a video from the company presented Tuesday to Town Council.
“Voyent Alert is laser-targeted, so you only receive the alerts that are relevant to you and your location,” according to the video.
Locations can go beyond a residence, the video said, and can include schools, workplaces and bike routes, for example.
The program also gives people the choice of how to get the alert — via text, email, voice-to-landline, social media or email. Users can subscribe to one or more communication methods.
Additionally, people will have the option to select categorized alerts including day-to-day notifications, emergencies only or all alerts in the area.
The town chose to use Voyent Alert because of the different channels of messaging and the tailored notion of the messages itself, Litten said.
Litten said the town expects the system to be operating no later than April 1 but “probably” next week. Residents will get updated as to when they can sign up through a message on Bridgewater Buzz.
Registration for the system is free. On smartphones, Voyent Alert can be downloaded on both Google Play and the App Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.