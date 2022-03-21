Two Valley women have been identified as having played a role in a March 9 armed robbery in the city in which a masked person pointed a gun at a game center clerk, according to a Monday press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Law enforcement continue to work to identify the masked accomplice, while Virginia Brown, 53, of Fort Defiance, and Melody Wilson, 58, of Bridgewater, have been identified as suspects who aided in the heist, according to the release.
HPD first received a call about an armed robbery at Big Valley Games, a skill game and slot game business, on Baxter Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. on March 9. The two women were described as regulars of the game center.
According to the release, Brown "lured the sole employee to the rear gaming room away from the employee office. Meanwhile, [Wilson] was at a gaming console near the front entrance and was communicating with the armed suspect."
"Once the employee was distracted by Brown, the offender entered the business and was directed to the employee office by Wilson," the release said.
The employee noticed the suspect enter the building and approached him, and he pointed a handgun at the employee. The suspect then took the cash box from the employee office and fled the scene on foot. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.
The day after the robbery, the Bridgewater Police Department aided in finding and arresting Wilson without incident, according to the release.
Wilson was charged with felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony armed robbery as a principal in the second degree. She was released on March 11 on a $5,000 secured bond, the release said.
Brown is wanted on felony warrants of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information about the robbery or the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact detective Brooke Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or given by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
