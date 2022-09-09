BROADWAY — Broadway native Colby Mongold can remember exploring parts of Linville Creek, which runs right along a railroad line running through town, as a child.
It wasn’t so much a way to get to places conveniently, but more a place to adventure and fish, he said.
“It was the ‘cool factor,’” Mongold said of why he explored the train tracks as a kid.
Planners of a new multiuse trail that will repurpose the same rail line Mongold — now a local business owner — traversed as a kid believe others will be interested in exploring the tracks, boosting the local economy in the process.
“We’ve already seen an uptick in Airbnbs in advance of this,” said Kyle O’Brien, Broadway’s town manager. “Property transfers, commercial property transfers in advance of this.”
The Shenandoah Rail Trail — spanning from Broadway to Front Royal — is expected to benefit all towns along its path, but planners expect Broadway will become a destination for trailgoers. Additional economic spending due to visitors of the trail is estimated at $32.3 million per year when it is complete, according to an economic impact analysis prepared for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership.
Broadway is one of 11 communities along the proposed trail. With a population of 4,170 according to the 2020 census, “pound for pound,” Broadway will reap economic rewards from the trail, based on the analysis, according to Don Hindman, project director for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership.
“I think we’ll see some redevelopment, trail-related business, such as outdoor hiking, biking [stores], restaurants, breweries. I think it will all go hand in hand,” O’Brien said. “It’s been years in the making.”
The current state budget, approved in June, provides $93 million for multiuse trails, which includes some funding for the Shenandoah Rail Trail. Its progress depends in part on negotiations between the state and Norfolk Southern to obtain the property.
“It’s not going to happen overnight. There’s going to be a lot of work that needs to be done to get everything up to par,” said Mongold, owner of the Gobbler Grill Restaurant. His restaurant is located a few feet from where the trail will end at the railroad crossing on Turner Avenue, adjacent to Heritage Park, according to O’Brien.
Construction is expected to occur in phases and begin in Broadway, planners for the trail said. Negotiations are ongoing with Norfolk Southern to purchase the land, O’Brien said, before construction of the trail can begin.
“A couple of the big hurdles have already been accomplished,” O’Brien said. “I haven’t seen where you have so many local governments and counties and towns up and down the Shenandoah Valley with 100% buy-in.”
For Broadway to become a destination for the trail and support more tourism, Hindman said it will need ample parking and a hotel option for out-of-town travelers.
“Broadway is going to need a bigger parking lot,” Hindman said. “This is going to be a destination trail. It will be 50 miles long. People love that. They’ll come from all over the state to ride the trail.”
O’Brien said the town is finalizing the designs for public restrooms that were already planned. He said there’s also a 3-acre field and parking for festivals.
“That would be improved,” O’Brien said. “Right now, it’s a grass lot.”
In addition to the park, the trail will end near businesses in Broadway, including J & B’s Country Store, a vendor market on Main Street.
“We’re excited about it,” said Brenda Pultz, manager of the country store.
Pultz said J & B’s Country Store already sees a number of visitors from other states and sometimes from other countries based on entries in a guest book kept on the checkout counter.
“It’s going to be a game-changer for the town for sure,” O’Brien said. “Especially being at the terminus of the trail.”
