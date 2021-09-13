BROADWAY — Ernest Calhoun would be the first person to tell you he is not a political man.
But this summer, changes in the school system brought the Linville native and now Broadway resident to a conclusion — he would run for office. Specifically, to represent District 1 on the Rockingham County School Board.
“It simply came down to the fact I recognized in early July, a lot of things were going on that I didn’t agree with,” Calhoun said outside his home Sunday. “And then, it seemed like the School Board was walking in lockstep in those directions and weren’t listening to the public, in my view. And I’ve always told my kids at the dinner table, ‘You can’t just complain about [something], you gotta do something about it.”
However, the June 8 deadline to file for his name to be on the ballot for this November’s election had come and gone by the time the 42-year-old electrician decided to run.
The only candidate on the ballot for the District 1 seat is incumbent Jackie Osborne Lohr, of Broadway, who was first elected in 2017, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
She defeated Katherine Elizabeth Hoover Almquist by 645 votes out of 4,116 cast. Only 17 write-in votes were cast.
Calhoun said he knows write-in campaigns are not often successful, but said he felt he had to run.
“If there’s a failure in the campaign, I feel it’s my failure for not being involved soon enough,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun has five children, one of whom recently graduated from RCPS, three are still enrolled, and one is home-schooled.
The biggest issue that inspired Calhoun to run, he said, was the transgender bathroom policy, especially since he said he has a daughter in high school who has expressed her worries about it to him.
In July, over 200 people crowded the Rockingham County Administration Center to state their thoughts on new transgender bathroom model policies from the Virginia Department of Education. The biggest issue regards transgender students being able to use the bathroom aligning with their gender identity.
A couple weeks later, RCPS sent out a press release saying it would not adopt a new policy because there are already policies in the school system that meet requirements set by the General Assembly regarding transgender student rights.
“There are no new policies or suggested policy revisions before the Rockingham County School Board expressly related to the treatment of transgender students,” the press release said. “After thorough review and consideration, Rockingham County Public Schools believes that current policies align with the many federal and state legal obligations involving schools.”
Calhoun said he is also concerned about critical race theory tenets being taught in schools by some teachers. If elected, he said he would also advocate to keep school resource officers in schools for students’ safety and push for students to have a choice to wear masks in classrooms.
RCPS, like every school division in the state, is required by state law to mandate masks in buildings until Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines change, and the division has not discussed removing officers from schools. In fact, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said the division added an SRO this year to Rockingham Academy.
Calhoun said most people he speaks with bring up those four issues the most.
“I think that the majority of this community stands with me on these principles and the only thing I would say is don’t let up,” Calhoun said. “All the other districts in the county need to be aware of who is representing them. Please go out there and find somebody that shares your values and support them. And if you cannot find someone, be them. And be them soon. Don’t wait, because the write-in campaign is difficult.”
Despite the challenges of running for office without being on the ballot, Calhoun has a good chance of winning, said Branden Thompson, chair of the Rockingham County District 1 Republicans.
“It’s the perfect storm for [Calhoun] to win as a write-in candidate,” Thompson said.
The only other Rockingham County School Board seat up for a vote this year is District 3, which is being sought by three candidates: Matthew W. Cross, Hilary L. Irons and Lori M. Mier.
Incumbent Renee A. Reed is not seeking reelection.
The other three seats of the Rockingham County School Board are up for election next in 2023.
Early and absentee voting for this year’s election starts Friday, and Election day is Nov. 2.
A new comer can't win if the opponents are cheating at the ballot box. We can no longer trust those counting votes, not even in a small town like Broadway. Election integrity and transparency has got to be the biggest concern of every American! Until we are assured and able to know without question our vote is counted for who we voted for, we are at the mercy of those counting, that cannot continue!
