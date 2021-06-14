The crowd rose in the bleachers of James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium on Sunday for the national anthem.
But when the song was over, no football was kicked and no touchdowns scored. Still, pride swelled and cheers erupted from the families and friends of the 204 students of Broadway High School who later crossed the field to accept their diplomas as graduates of the north Rockingham County high school.
One of those who walked that artificial turf was Jared Hoover, 18, of Lacey Spring.
“It was kind of surreal, being here, because of the way this school year was, being virtual for the first half,” Hoover said, standing alongside his parents and fellow BHS graduate and Lacey Spring resident William Zirkle, 17.
The return to in-person classes helped Hoover have at least some sense of normalcy for his final year at BHS.
“Getting the opportunity to go back and see everybody, it was good to go back, even if it was in masks. It was good to see everybody in one place and be together,” Hoover said.
He also said in-person classes were better than the virtual classes, but he adjusted to the change when it first came along.
Hoover’s parents, Larry and Pam, also said they were happy their son was able to spend at least some of his senior year with his classmates.
Resilience was a theme in the day’s speeches, such as one by Mary-Elizabeth Yowell, senior class co-president.
“In these four years, you have found who you are, what you like, what you have done, what hurts you, what helps you and how you can take all of these things you have experienced here in Rockingham County and to leave your mark on the world,” she said, her voice reverberating through the speakers of the stadium.
“You can make a difference in yourself and in others, but you have to take what you have learned to do that and be successful in your eyes and yours alone,” Yowell said.
Former BHS teacher and coach Jordan Biller also spoke about the resilience of the students and the shared memories that will unite them for years. Biller himself is a Rockingham County Public Schools 2012 graduate. He is now a coach and teacher at his alma mater, East Rockingham High School.
“You adapted,” he said to the BHS students. “You learned in ways we never imagined you would have to learn. You beat all of those challenges. You answered all of those questions that life brought to your your front door and for that, we all are so proud of you.”
Another student who said it was an exciting year was Aleysha Santiago, 18, of Broadway.
“It was hard and long,” she said, surrounded by supporters outside the stadium after the ceremony.
The in-person commencement experience also felt like something that the Class of 2021 will be able to share, at least to some extent, with other graduates, according to Santiago.
“It was really good that we were able to do something somewhat normal,” she said.
