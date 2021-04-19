BROADWAY — A harsh rattling sound joined the chorus of air compressors, welding equipment and hammering on metal.
The rattling gave way to a softer swish as paint from a spray can found its mark on Friday afternoon.
Tucked away in the Top Bead Welding Service Inc. workshop on Fifth Street in Broadway is a section festooned with metal pieces drying on hangers.
Broadway native Kaylyn Beach, 22, was finishing a new batch of products.
“We try not to take a lot of space,” Beach said over the sounds of industry reverberating through the north Rockingham County shop.
Beach is the daughter of Top Bead President Lanny Beach Jr., who founded the company with his wife, Tara, in the late 1990s, according to Kaylyn Beach.
She said her sister, Shaina, 20, was the one who started the metal artwork.
“My sister started all of this,” Kaylyn Beach said motioning to the finished and nearly finished metalwork and art.
The sisters began their operation last year in the summer, according to Kaylyn Beach.
“My goal for the end of the year, we tripled it,” she said of 2020. “It was really surprising, being in the middle of COVID and just starting.”
The sisters make all the designs, which are typically laser cut from 16-gauge metal. Afterwards, the sisters put on the finishing touches of paint, according to Kaylyn Beach.
Some of their designs require welding, something they try to avoid so other Top Bead workers can focus on their primary work for agricultural, commercial, industrial and residential customers, Kaylyn Beach said.
And the space the sisters’ creative creations come from is not a typical studio, their table placed next to a large spot welder.
“If I can ever figure out how to make products and use it, I would try because it welds really pretty,” Kaylyn Beach said.
The sisters’ spot is the former main fabrication area of the workshop, which has moved since the space was expanded, according to Kaylyn Beach.
Both in and out of the shop, a “home away from home,” the sisters have enjoyed their business and artistic growth, she said.
“I don’t have no artistic skills, so learning how to do all that, it’s really fun. And it’s been different because I’ve learned a lot,” Beach said.
But her self-taught work has brought her new artistic skills and more. Another of the things she’s learned is metal identification.
“I can go now and touch metal and tell if it’s my 16-gauge metal or it’s the black and ‘pickled’ in oil black metal or if it’s not. If you’d ask me a year ago to do that, I wouldn’t care to be honest,” she said with a self-reflective laugh.
The Beaches sell their crafts as a vendor at The Barn At Creekside Farm west of Harrisonburg and at pop-up events such as artisan shows at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, Kaylyn Beach said.
“Everything has to leave out of here perfect,” Beach said, examining her handiwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.