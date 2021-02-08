It was the first time Broadway native Mark Hadley and one of his partners had failed in their role.
As net pullers for the NFL’s New England Patriots, it was their job to make sure no ball fired towards the goalposts makes it into the stands.
But like everyone else, no one saw the dropkick coming — it remains the last successful attempt since 1941, according to ESPN.
It was Hadley’s final season as a net puller and Patriots backup quarterback Doug Flutie went for it on New Year’s Day 2006.
“The dropkick by Flutie was the only one I missed,” Hadley recalled in the foyer of his Penn Laird home on Super Bowl Sunday.
“We thought ‘What is he doing?’ and all of the sudden, he hikes it,” Hadley said, “and just dropkicks it through the uprights.”
And though Hadley and his co-workers’ error was part of a historic moment in football history, it wasn’t the only part of his experience on the home fields of his favorite football team.
“Growing up as kid watching the Patriots — I got to kind of be a part of that,” Hadley said.
Hadley spent his childhood summers in his father George’s native Cape Cod, Mass., camping and going to Boston Red Sox games.
“As a child we used to go camping at a local campground for two weeks every summer so I kind of grew up a Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins fan by default,” he said.
After graduating from Broadway High School in 1991, Hadley joined the Navy. He was on active service between ’93 and ’97, before joining the Navy Reserve in 2001 and fully retiring in July 2019. He is now a mailman and lives in Penn Laird with his wife Donica and three boys, aged 8, 11 and 13.
But before his time on New England’s fields, Hadley said, he didn’t have many friends while living in the Northeast, because it wasn’t where many of his friends from childhood or the service lived.
Hadley worked at an engineering firm, but decided to take up some part-time work as security at then-home of the New England Patriots — Foxboro Stadium.
He began over the summer of 1998, working security for concerts for large bands such as the Rolling Stones, Metallica and the Dave Matthews Band.
“Then I just kind of kept on going as security and worked my way up to being a net puller,” Hadley said.
Between 1998 and 2006, it was Hadley and his co-workers who would hoist the net to make sure the pigskin didn’t end up in the stands. Also, as security, they would often have to stop the occasional crazed fan from rushing the field.
“It wasn’t something that paid the bills or anything, but I was on the field for every home game and every playoff game,” he said.
He was even manning his post in the famous “Tuck Rule Game” between the Oakland Raiders and New England at Foxboro Stadium on Jan. 19, 2002 — the last played in the arena.
The game is famous for its controversial game-changing play, according to the American Football Database.
The game was sent into overtime after an apparent fumble by quarterback Tom Brady was declared an incomplete pass, giving possession back to the Patriots from the Raiders’ recovery.
The Patriots went on to win the game in overtime after a field goal by Adam Vinatieri, according to the American Football Database.
“That kick was in my end zone,” Hadley said.
Hadley said he got to know many of the kickers for NFL teams, and the ones from AFC East were the best during his time as net puller. Hadley also interacted regularly with the Patriots’ players, including Brady.
“You really felt connected with everybody and the players,” Hadley said.
Hadley said he and Brady would interact occasionally, though he said Brady would be “in the zone” before games and their interactions were polite and quick.
Brady was always “very focused on that game and I always respected that about him. And Brady’s just an all-around standup guy. I wish him well and I love seeing him play,” he said.
Despite Brady not being on the New England Patriots anymore, Hadley spent his Sunday rooting for the former New England Patriots player during Super Bowl LV as Brady is now on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“He’s given New England so much, so many Super Bowl championships. He’s such a beloved player for the Patriots, I can’t imagine not rooting for him,” Hadley said Sunday evening.
