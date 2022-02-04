The Brocks Gap Heritage Day will return for its 30th iteration after a two-year pause, according to an email from Fulks Run native and Brocks Gap historian Pat Turner Ritchie.
It will be held on May 7 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Broadway High School, where there will be 150 posters from old photography collections of families, churches, schools and other things.
There will be three programs this year:
"Harrison May, Unsung WWII Hero from Fulks Run" by Joe T. May
"George May: from Ireland to Brocks Gap—How DNA and new research led to a revised picture of George May and his family" by Diane Langston
"The Forgotten People of Rockingham County" by Rev. William Zirk
"Other genealogists and local historians will be there to share their material and gather new information," Ritchie wrote in the emailed announcement. "Donations welcome to purchase memorial stones for the Roadcap, Shaver, and Fink-Moyer cemeteries."
Broadway High's COVID protocols are in effect and if they are at the time of the event, masks will be required for visitors, according to Ritchie.
"Please be prepared to abide by the rules so that we can hold this event," Ritchie said.
She has asked those interested in having a display table to contact her by April 29 so space can be reserved.
