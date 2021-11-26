James Kite, the driver of the Rockingham County school bus that was hit by a train last week, is back on his route.
One of the four children hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries was first-grader Layton Hensley.
On Tuesday morning, when the bus doors opened, Layton said he smiled big as he saw who was in the driver’s seat — Kite.
“I walked up to him and gave him a big hug,” Layton said.
Layton said his favorite qualities of Kite are that he’s funny and has a big smile.
Layton’s mom, Ashley Morris, was one of multiple parents the Daily News-Record spoke with last week who said the Nov. 17 accident was not Kite’s fault and that they still trusted him to safely bring their children to and from McGaheysville Elementary School.
“It was a scary thing,” she said. “But accidents happen.”
Morris said there’s danger anytime children get in a car, even when being driven by their own parents, because there are other cars on the road, where the drivers may not paying as much attention, among a variety of factors that could cause a crash.
“It’s the same for Mr. Kite,” Morris said. “We trust him, but it was just a freak accident.”
Jeremy Mason, director of transportation for Rockingham County Public Schools, drove the route while Kite and RCPS were going through the post-crash review.
“I know the parents are really happy to have [Kite] back,” Mason said.
“We went through our-post accident review process and got all the information we were waiting on, so he’s back to work today,” Mason said Tuesday.
He said whenever there’s a crash, RCPS reviews what can be changed to decrease the chance of a similar incident happening in the future.
From now on, drivers on the bus route will be turning right at the intersection of Island Ford Road and U.S. 340 instead of going straight across, according to Mason. The train crash occurred as Kite was trying to make his way across the intersection, but was blocked from pulling into 340 by traffic for too long, according to Mason. The back of the bus was on the tracks when the Norfolk Southern train came.
Turning left should reduce the time the bus is on the tracks while the front of the vehicle is at the stop sign, Mason said.
“We’re happy that he’s back back,” he said of Kite.
As Layton got off the bus Tuesday afternoon, he and Kite exchanged their second hug of the day.
“I’m glad he’s back driving the bus,” Layton. “I love him and he’s a good man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.