Deputy Police Chief Gabriel Camacho, who has served as the city's interim police chief, resigned Monday.
Camacho cites family health concerns for stepping down.
'It's a tough decision," Camacho said. "I envisioned being here a lot longer. I love the community. it was a very difficult decision to make. I'm needed at home. Family first."
Camacho, was a finalist for the chief's job, which ultimately went to Abington, Pa. Deputy Chief Kelley Warner.
However, Camacho was a local favorite, especially among the Northeast Neighborhood Association.
Last month, NENA issued a statement after Warner's hire.
"With respect for the career and accomplishments of the newly announced chief of the Harrisonburg Police Department, the Northeast Neighborhood Association (NENA) advocated for the promotion of Deputy Police Chief Gabriel Camacho to the position, since he took over the job as interim chief in the fall of last year," according to the statement. "And we will continue to maintain that not only did Deputy Police Chief Gabriel Camacho deserve the position of Harrisonburg Police Chief, but he has earned it."
Camacho joined the department in December 2019 after English created a deputy chief position. Camacho retired as a captain from New Jersey’s Camden County Police Department after 25 years of service.
He was an officer with the Camden Police Department when it disbanded in 2012. He had worked for the department since 1994. He was among the first hired in the newly formed police force that — over the years — significantly reduced the murder and violent crime rates.
After departing, English endorsed Camacho for the position.
“You don’t hire your No. 2 if you’re not confident he can be a No. 1,” English said. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s more than capable of doing [the job]. He would definitely be highly recommended.”
While his last day hasn't been decided, he said he will work with incoming chief Warner, who starts July 2.
"I'm sure she's going to take the department forward," Camacho said. "I'll be in close contact with her to make her transmission as seamless as possible."
