KEEZLETOWN — At the Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center on Saturday, Aleymis Garcia felt a sense of community.
Garcia, 9, of Broadway, and her twin sister, Alianys, lost their father to cancer this summer. Aleymis and Alianys were two of the 17 children at Camp Lighthouse this weekend, a program where children and their families can express their grief to trained professionals in a safe environment.
“Being over here is a good thing, to get my mind off of what’s happening,” Aleymis said. “I don’t need to worry.”
The two-day camp is geared toward children and their caregivers who have lost a loved one within the past two years, said Sabine Brent, director of referral services at Sentara Healthcare. It started in the Hampton Roads area in 2006, and this year’s camp was the first in Harrisonburg.
“It’s a way to work through the feeling of grief with others who have done the same thing,” Brent said.
While the event is organized and sponsored by Sentara Hospice, children don’t have to be a part of the Sentara Hospice program to participate in Camp Lighthouse, Brent said.
She said Sentara Hospice employees reached out to school counselors in local school divisions to help identify children and their families who may benefit and be interested in the program. The 17 children were divided by age group to work through their feelings of grief.
About 14 of their close relatives dealt with their own grief in separate adult sessions.
“We use a peer-to-peer support model,” said Kim Flemming, a medical hospice social worker at Sentara Healthcare. “It’s not therapy, but it’s very therapeutic.”
Trained volunteers — many of whom experienced loss when they were younger — guide each group with different activities, like arts and crafts, journaling, reading, and creating memory boxes and memory gardens. Despite the weather from Hurricane Ian, some of the younger campers still enjoyed playing and letting their energy out in the rain.
“Everything they do, it’s geared towards fun, but also reflection,” said Jen Mann, bereavement coordinator for Sentara Hospice in Harrisonburg and camp manager.
Mann said the camp gives kids the opportunity to communicate their feelings, and staff asks children how they feel while also giving them techniques for healthy coping strategies. Adults learn about child development, and how kids grieve according to their stage in life.
“Kids process grief differently,” Mann said.
Samantha Keller, 9, of Broadway, said the camp is a “cool experience” to be with people who are going through similar situations. Her grandparents died in August.
“I like being with people my age,” she said. “We talk about people that passed away, and what they liked.”
Cyprus Hernandez, 16, of Chesapeake, said being with people he could relate to at camp was “extremely helpful” as he grieves the loss of his friends.
“The situation and all of it was dark, I can’t get the image out of my head,” he said. “I came here to try to find a reason how to feel, how to think.”
Organizers said the camp aims to equip attendees with coping strategies to use in the future.
“People can relate,” Aleymis said. “They all lost a person, they can really help us.”
