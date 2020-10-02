Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night that left one Harrisonburg resident dead.
Jacob King, 69, was walking westbound across North Valley Pike when a 2004 Nissan Titan was unable to stop and hit King, according to VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Coffey. The incident occurred at 9:29 p.m. near Windy Knoll Drive.
The driver, a 26-year-old Harrisonburg resident, stopped at the scene and was not injured.
Coffey said in a press release that King was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
No charges have been placed and the incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.