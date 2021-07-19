When President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act in March, localities began brainstorming how the new federal funding could be used in communities, much like government bodies did with CARES Act funding.
In some cases, supporting residents or small businesses were common themes when it came to spending CARES Act funds — and those ideas are returning.
With the first half of ARP Act funds received, the various towns in Rockingham County have kicked off their meetings with presentations on how the funds should be spent. In Bridgewater, some friendly competition is in order.
Town Planner Gwen Gottfried said that after staff brainstormed some ideas, Town Manager Jay Litten came up with “Bridgewater’s Best Idea” — a competition that will provide $250,000 to an existing business seeking to expand or a new business to open in town.
“What makes it exciting is the stakes,” Litten said during a Town Council meeting Tuesday. “What we really want to do is make a meaningful difference. I think this will generate a lot of excitement.”
Litten said the competition will have three criteria: readiness, feasibility and the potential benefit to Bridgewater residents. Official rules and the application will be released on Aug. 1.
When the application period closes on Sept. 30, town staff will review submitted proposals and select the top three. Final contestants will present their ideas to a judging committee, which consists of three council members and two Industrial Development Authority members.
Mayor Ted Flory said in a press release that this unique opportunity will reward creativity by improving an existing business or bringing a new one to town.
Bridgewater will receive a total of $6.3 million from the ARPA funds – a significant increase from the $317,075 the town received from the CARES Act.
Bridgewater spent its CARES Act funds in four ways, said Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager. More than $210,000 went toward the town’s police department to pay for salaries and fringe benefits. The remaining $106,206 was split between hazard pay for town employees, a donation to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company and local businesses through the BEST program.
Mount Crawford gave all of its $23,679 in CARES Act funding to Bridgewater’s Police Department, which patrols the town daily. Town Manager Libby Clark said the town is expecting to receive $241,500 in ARPA funds.
A plan on how to spend the funds has not been determined. Clark said she plans to have a meeting with the six other town managers at the end of the month to discuss what the money can be spent on.
“We have nothing set in stone yet,” she said.
Timberville is also still weighing its options as Town Manager Austin Garber said ideas have been brought up, but nothing is “concrete yet.”
“From the brief discussions we’ve had so far, it looks like we will be focusing heavily on infrastructure improvements,” he said.
Timberville will receive $1.78 million from the American Rescue Plan Act — a hefty increase from the $139,064 the town received from the CARES Act.
Garber said that when the town spent its CARES Act funding, it was divided into six categories: grants for small businesses, hazard pay for employees and public safety payroll, COVID-19-related office improvements and attorney fees, personal protective equipment and remote meeting access improvements.
Nearby in the town of Broadway, Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said the town is planning to use part of its more than $4 million in ARPA funds to provide small-business grants and credits for residents who are connected to the town’s water system.
O’Brien said the town will issue a $750 credit to all residents with a connection to the town’s water, sewer and trash system, which will be applied to the September billing.
A $10,000 small-business grant will be given to qualifying businesses that have a storefront and less than 20 employees. Businesses that do not have a storefront but have a valid business license with the town will receive a $500 check, O’Brien said.
The ARPA fund allocations are different from what the town previously did with CARES Act funding. O’Brien said the town spent its $204,649 on upgrading the police department and public works building, installing hands-free fixtures, renovating the town office and installing new floors.
Broadway Town Council will discuss other ways to spend its ARPA funds during its August meeting, O’Brien said.
In Elkton, Town Manager Greg Lunsford said the town will receive nearly $3 million, and staff is working to prioritize the use of the funds.
“We do know that a new drinking water system and initiatives which will give assistance to our residents and businesses will be at the top of the list,” Lunsford said.
When Elkton Town Council approved its budget for fiscal year 2021-22, it included funding for a drinking water study because the town’s water system is in need of repairs. The town did not use CARES Act funding to support water supply improvements.
Instead, Lunsford said the town spent most of the $149,982 it received on hazard pay bonuses for staff and safety and technology upgrades to town hall. The remaining $28,113 was used on administrative expenses, improvements to telework for public employees, personal protective equipment and public health expenses.
Dayton also plans to spend its ARPA funding on water system improvements. Town Manager Angela Lawrence said $1.6 million of the nearly $1.7 million the town will receive will be spent on water treatment plant equipment and engineering. Lawrence said the remaining funds will be used for purchasing directional signage, integration of vehicular and pedestrian signage and website information.
In 2020, Lawrence said, the town used its $84,383 in CARES Act funding on small-business grants, salaries for the police department, public works, government and administration, legal services and materials for public works and the police department.
In Grottoes, Town Manager Stefanie McAlister said the town will receive $2.2 million, but Town Council does not have a plan on how it will be spent.
McAlister was unable to provide information on how Grottoes spent its $147,424 from the CARES Act by Friday.
In total, less than 7% of Rockingham County’s $14.2 million from the CARES Act was used on town support. The county expects to receive more than $15 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, said Trish Davidson, director of finance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.