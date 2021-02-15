Walking straight into Harrisonburg High School from the main entrance, it would be hard to miss the large white letters that read “Blue Streaks.”
But those aren’t the only words that greet students, faculty and staff as of last week.
The story of famed Black Harrisonburg educator Lucy F. Simms and her namesake school has been put up in HHS in a series of plaques mounted to the wall.
“Those will be a permanent fixture in the high school from this point forward,” said Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
The plaques are an expansion of the "Celebrating Simms" exhibit that was mounted to the walls of Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center.
Simms was born into slavery in 1856. She later earned a degree from Hampton Institute and taught nearly 2,000 students across three generations in Harrisonburg. The Lucy F. Simms School in the city was built for Black students after her death between 1938 and 1965, according to "Celebrating Simms."
“It’s important that students understand history is national, at the state level and also local,” Richards said.
"Celebrating Simms" is the product of work between local partners, including James Madison University teachers and students, as well as others invested in the preserving the history of Harrisonburg's Black community, according to Mollie Godfrey, co-director of the exhibit and JMU associate professor.
“It was a very community-driven project,” Godfrey said.
There is also a planned traveling exhibit, in which "Celebrating Simms" has been printed onto six double-sided banners, according to Godfrey.
The plan is to first mount them for public display at Massanutten Regional Library in Harrisonburg before circulating them around to area towns, she said.
This is based on the fact that many Black students in Harrisonburg came from towns such as Grottoes, Mount Jackson and Elkton as they were bused to school from their home communities due to being barred from attending closer schools, Godfrey said.
“We’re hoping to work with the regional library and [Harrisonburg] Mayor Deanna Reed’s office to come up with a traveling schedule for an exhibit,” Godfrey said.
The exhibit projects were funded by a $10,000 grant from Virginia Humanities, a group supported primarily by individual and corporate donations, but it also receives state and federal support, according to David Bearinger, director of grants at Virginia Humanities.
Simms was an “extremely influential educator,” he said.
There will be a formal unveiling of HHS's "Celebrating Simms" plaques on Thursday from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. that will feature a panel with Reed, Godfrey, Richards and other Harrisonburg City Public Schools staff and a former student of the Lucy F. Simms School. The event will be held over Zoom.
Robyn Lyttle of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project helped gather information for the exhibits along with Godfrey and others.
“It's wonderful, and it's great for our area’s history,” she said of the exhibit being permanently mounted at HHS.
Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project continues work on other projects including gathering recipes, identifying burial grounds and obtaining more information about early schools, according to Lyttle.
“It’s a good time for recovering and honoring all African American history in the Valley,” she said
