The Central Shenandoah Health District is offering booster shots for those most at risk of getting hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.
"I think the biggest thing is that vaccinations affect different people differently," said Steve Powell, Rockingham County emergency medical services division chief. "Some people get vaccinations and they never have an issue, then other people need, for lack of a better word, a booster to improve their response" to fight the virus.
Virginia Department of Health data from late August showed how effective vaccines have been at keeping those most at risk from the virus out of the hospital.
In an August interview, Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the CSHD, said 97% of those hospitalized with the virus at the time statewide had not been vaccinated.
Those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are recommended to wait at least six months before getting a booster, which is recommended for those 65 years old and older, workers at long-term care facilities and anyone over 18 who is at increased risk from COVID due to their line of work or health background, according to an email from a CSHD spokesperson.
Those who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to wait at least two months before getting a booster and should be 18 or older, according to the CSHD.
It takes up to 14 days for symptoms of the virus to appear, and it is most dangerous for the elderly and those with high blood pressure, diabetes, anemia, obesity and coronary heart disease, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
There are various ways local residents can get a booster, according to Powell.
On Wednesday, there will be boosters available at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, and on Thursday, boosters will be available at the James Madison University Convocation Center, he said. Boosters will be available between noon and 6 p.m., according to an email from CSHD.
Various pharmacies, including Walmart and CVS, and many primary care doctors can also provide boosters.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are free.
"Vaccination with any of the three vaccines in use in the U.S. prevents both severe illness, hospitalizations and death [from COVID-19]," Kornegay said in August. "And that's really what they're designed to do. We don't have any vaccine that we use that protects 100% against illness. However, what these vaccines, and other highly effective vaccines that we typically use for children and adults, do and do well are prevent severe complications and in the case of COVID, that would be hospitalizations, ICU stays and death."
She said the more the virus spreads, the more it is able to work around the vaccine.
"The longer viruses can find susceptible hosts within a population, the more propensity they have to mutate and those mutations typically follow the survival-of-the-fittest rule that the ones that tend to survive and propagate are faster, stronger and more devastating than the previous versions," Kornegay said in August.
As of Sunday, nearly 260 city and county residents have died due to COVID-19, according to VDH data.
Since Sept. 17, 34 county residents have died from COVID-19. The last county death was reported on Oct. 24, while the last city death was reported the day before.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 153 county residents have died from the novel coronavirus, while 104 city residents have died from the illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.