The Virginia Department of Health Central Shenandoah Health District notified patients in a letter it will no longer provide “family planning” services effective July 20.
The services are clinical appointments to provide birth control options to men and women who can’t get an appointment through another provider, according to Dr. Elaine Perry, acting director of the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Family planning services include prescriptions for pills, screenings and other means of contraception. They do not include abortion services or medications, Perry said.
“When we say family planning, essentially what we mean in a nutshell is birth control,” Perry said.
The decision to cancel the services was due to a decrease in funding, Perry said.
The Central Shenandoah Health District, along with other health districts in Virginia, got less funding from Title X Service Grants offered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — money earmarked especially for family planning, according to Perry.
“We learned a few months ago that our health district as well as others across the state were not going to get that Title X funding this year,” Perry said. “At the federal level, there wasn’t any more money added to [the Title X Service Grant] but more sites were asking for federal funding. Certain sites were not renewed to get that money.”
Despite the announcement, there is no change for those seeking family planning services or to get an appointment for contraceptives without insurance in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
For residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Perry said Healthy Community Health Centers have provided these services and will continue to receive Title X Service Grant funding.
Perry said VDH itself has not offered family planning appointments in Harrisonburg since at least before the COVID-19 pandemic began due in part to lack of demand.
The decision will mainly affect residents of the Waynesboro area, Perry said. The local health district received just enough from the Title X Service Grant to redirect these patients to other providers, Perry said.
“This is something that has been happening across Virginia,” Perry said.
