The Harrisonburg Police Department is authorized to have a staff of 112 officers, but recent departures without new staff coming in have meant the force is operating at roughly 83% of full strength, according to Chief Kelley Warner.
“We were down 18, and one of our recruits in the police academy resigned, which puts us down 19,” Warner said Monday.
The lack of staff has meant the prioritization of emergency response while duties that help serve the community in other ways and make inroads with the public are deferred, she said.
“We’ve just had to redirect our resources to take care of the everyday calls for service and ensure our 911 calls are being handled,” Warner said. “We just can’t do the extra that HPD is known for, and that’s frustrating for everyone.”
She said 911 calls are not affected since those and patrols are prioritized for available officers.
“What it’s forced me to do is redirect personnel, and I can’t fill positions in our specialty units that provide services to the community,” Warner said.
For example, there are typically three members of a traffic unit who have been redirected to supplement patrol, according to Warner.
“When I have to pull them from their primary role to supplement patrol, then their job is not getting done, and traffic is a very important part of what we do because enforcing traffic [laws] reduces crashes and therefore reduces injuries to pedestrians and the public and makes our streets safer,” Warner said.
The overtime officers are working as a result of the staff shortage is not a financial issue for the department because so many wages are budgeted for that are not being paid because they’re unfilled, according to Warner.
“The downside is, we don’t want to overwork anyone, but you certainly don’t want to overwork police officers who have to make quick decisions at 3 o’clock in the morning,” she said.
Last week, Warner participated in a police chiefs conference where there was much talk about recruitment and retention since HPD is not alone in its staffing issues.
“We’re in a critical situation,” Warner said. “But we are not unlike many communities across the commonwealth of Virginia.”
City spokesperson Michael Parks said conversations about how to retain and bring in new hires are happening “across the board” of the city’s departments.
The focus of all the departments, including HPD, is ensuring delivery of services to the public and shifting available resources to meet those needs, he said.
That includes offering incentive packages, such as $6,000 hiring bonus at HPD, which is paid out in portions over three years from the hire date, according to Parks.
Though it is still early in the budget process, there are conversations between Warner and others at HPD and city staff about bonuses or other incentives to make working for HPD more attractive.
City Council members expressed support for increasing officers’ pay at last week’s meeting.
Warner said she is thankful for council’s support and to the officers who are working for the department through these tough times.
“This is a major down time in law enforcement, but I do believe we are going to get through it with the support of [City] Council and the city manager’s office,” Warner said. “I believe we are going to get there, but we are in a challenging time. There’s no doubt.”
HPD is working on compiling data about its response to nonemergency calls for service, such as reports of thefts that are not in progress or crashes without injuries, to see if any adjustments need to be made, according to Warner.
She also said even with the challenges the department is facing, its members suit up every day to do their job diligently and bravely, such as how they hurried into the unknown when answering the calls for the fatal shooting at Bridgewater College on Feb. 1.
