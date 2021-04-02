The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that Chris Quinn has been selected to serve as its newest president and CEO.
Quinn will step into the position on April 29 and will work remotely until May 24.
Quinn fills the vacancy left by Frank Tamberrino, who served as the chamber’s president and CEO for 11 years before stepping down on Jan. 31.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization that serves businesses in the area.
