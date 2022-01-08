Due to population changes over the last decade, several Rockingham County election districts will have to be recalibrated, according to Mark Rathke, Rockingham County’s geographic information systems specialist.
State laws require election districts to have populations within a 5% margin of each other, he said.
The growth in areas targeted by the county’s urban development plan since 2010 means that some geographic areas will be shifted into new districts so that all five election districts in the county have populations within a 5% margin of each other, according to Rathke.
“Essentially, our largest growth has been in District 4 and District 3,” he said.
District 4 includes Ottobine, Montezuma, Bridgewater, Mount Crawford and the North River area, while District 3 includes Melrose, Keezletown, Massanetta Springs, Cross Keys, Port Republic and Grottoes, according to county documents.
“District 3 has too many people and District 5” has too few, he said. “We’re going to have to expand District 5 somewhat.”
District 5 includes McGaheysville, Stony Run, Elkton and Swift Run, according to county documents.
The electoral boards in the city and county will each meet early next week to discuss needed updates to districts and precincts due to population changes over the last 10 years.
Data from the 2020 Census is be used to make sure districts are fair and as equitable as possible, according to Lisa Gooden, Rockingham County voter registrar.
“Everything has kind of taken off now, so we’ll be delving into it on Tuesday,” Gooden said.
The county electoral board will get a presentation Tuesday from Rathke about the population changes and proposals for district changes at 8:30 a.m. in the community room of the Rockingham County Administration Center.
Rathke said any proposal for changes to the districts will include as few changes as needed to meet the state law.
“We want to try and make this as painless as possible,” Rathke said.
Any proposed changes to election areas as a result of the new census data won’t be immediate, according to Mark Finks, Harrisonburg city voter registrar.
Harrisonburg City is also looking at potentially adding or moving some precincts as a result of population shifts, according to Finks.
“It’s more about changing the boundaries of precincts in the city to adjust for population influx and some other issues the electoral board had identified earlier in the year,” he said.
The Harrisonburg Electoral Board held a work session about changes on Thursday and will hold a meeting to further discuss and potentially vote on changes at 10 a.m. on Monday in council chambers, according to Finks.
Any recommendations approved by the electoral boards will then have to be approved by the Board of Supervisors or City Council, Finks said.
Then, based on laws changed last year, the new changes will have to go to the office of the Virginia Attorney General for approval, according to Finks. If the changes are approved, a 30-day public comment period is set, he said.
“Any point during that process, there could be something that kicks it back to the electoral board,” Finks said.
