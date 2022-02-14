A Shenandoah man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning along East Point Road, according to a Monday morning press release from the Virginia State Police.
VSP continue to investigate the collision and charges are pending, according to the release.
Around 6:46 a.m., a northbound 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed a solid double yellow center line and hit a southbound 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on, according to VSP.
David L. Chiang, 47, of Shenandoah, was the driver of the Dodge. He died at the scene from his injuries and he was not wearing a seat belt, according to VSP.
There were two males in the Jeep who both suffered minor injuries in the collision and were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. They were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to VSP.
The driver of the Jeep is a 28-year-old Shenandoah man, who's name VSP did not release. The passenger in the Jeep was 37 years old and has not had their name or town of residence released. — Staff Reports
