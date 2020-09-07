Wagon wheels turning, 8-year old Richard Sampson would pull his cargo of empty pop bottles and used batteries around Harrisonburg to sell in the early ‘50s.
“I went around and gathered up junk on that wagon and go down to the junkyard,” Sampson, now 78, said. “I’ve always sold — all my life. I’ve been good at that.”
As a child too, Sampson would hang out by railways, where workers made sure an extra bit of seeds fell out of the freight cars so Sampson could turn the gold kernels into green and silver tender by bagging the seeds himself to sell to local families with chickens.
“I growed up tough,” he said. “I’ve done it all.”
Sampson started in the salvage business 60 years ago and has operated in various buildings on Charles Street — selling cars, building supplies, antiques, furniture, records and even damaged groceries.
“I’ve sold to four generations of people around here,” Sampson said.
Sampson has owned and operated R&S Furniture at 153 Charles St. for 45 years, but by the end of the month, he will be fully moved out from the site.
At 153 Charles St., the darting eyes of cats watch from behind blades of patches of tall grass. Rusting old engines and finely preserved items lay in the yard around the store. Truck trailers lie still as the monotone beeps of a loader can be heard as another shipment is prepared for delivery from the site.
As he walks by two cats in the Saturday morning sun, one moves toward him, eager for a scratch.
For decades, Sampson would regularly work 10 to 15 hour days, but last year, he hurt his leg while in the shop yard.
“When I hurt my leg, that sort of took my drive away,” he said. “I’ve had a certain drive all my life and stayed busy, and after I got hurt, I can’t work and can’t do anything and it’s really aggravating.”
Though Sampson is leaving the furniture business, he will continue to sell cars at his property right across the street from the R&S Furniture site.
“And I may not stay in that long. It depends on my leg,” he said.
The R&S Furniture site was formerly the Rockingham Ford Tractor operation, according to Sampson, who said the owner tried to convince him to take the tractor business, but Sampson ended up deciding not to.
“I should have bought the tractor business,” Sampson said. “I’m really serious. I wish I’d gone out of the furniture and gone into the tractor business.”
Selling used furniture isn’t what it used to be, according to Sampson.
“Stuff I used to sell 10 years ago, you can’t give away now,” he said.
Though it is difficult to compete with big-box stores selling similar items with a smaller price tag, it’s the consumer’s preferences that have really impacted sales, according to Sampson.
“Antiques don’t bring nothing no more. Can’t sell ‘em,” he said. “The younger generation wants everything new.”
Sampson noticed the trend as he was previously selling 50 to 100 La-Z-Boys a month, but was then struggling to even sell a dozen pieces over 30 days.
“I don’t think somebody could buy this [business] and go into it and make money,” he said.
And his old furniture shop and yard will be turned into an event space and boutique as part of Eldiza’s Party Zone, operated by Eldiza Alsaro Diaz, 42, of Harrisonburg.
“Richard has been really great and really understanding with us and really helpful,” said Diaz’s daughter, Brenda Alsaro.
She said the location should be open by December or early 2021 and Sampson has been helpful in the business’ transitions.
“He’s definitely become a good friend, companywise and even in general,” Alsaro said of Sampson. “Having him across the street will be great for having him see what we’ll be turning the place into.”
Sampson is in the process of getting everything out of his furniture storefront and surrounding grounds. Sampson has so far given away $10,000 worth of stuff to Goodwill, with a further $5,000 slated for donation, by his own estimate.
And this isn’t the first time he has given away items for free. He has sent truckloads of furniture and other items to disaster-stricken West Virginia communities dealing with fires and floods, a practice he has often extended to shoppers who have suffered similar losses.
“I can tell when somebody walks in here that they ain’t had a lot,” Sampson said.
And as for the roughly 30 neutered cats that have played, hidden and grown with Sampson over the years in the yard around R&S Furniture, he plans on taking half a dozen home with him and finding homes for the remainders.
Sampson spends his evenings out the back of his city home watching deer come and go, he said, which are a bit quieter than the rigs that prowl up and down Charles Street.
