Charlie Whetzel was known for many things, but his involvement with the Rockingham County Fair sticks out the most.
“He was the fair person,” said Rebecca Holloway, Rockingham County Fair Association general manager.
Whetzel, 80, died Wednesday at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. From his days working at the Department of Motor Vehicles to directing parking at the Rockingham County Fair, Whetzel left a lasting impression on numerous people.
The day after his death, those who knew Whetzel shared memories and appreciation of his dedicated service.
Dennis Cupp, retired fair general manager, said one memory he remembers fondly is Whetzel’s storytelling and first experience at the fair.
“He brought a jar of honey to an exhibit, and it was displayed in the wrong container,” he said.
It was an experience that left a sour taste in Whetzel’s mouth, but never deterred him from coming back.
Over the years, Whetzel held numerous titles during his involvement with the Rockingham County Fair. In the early 1990s, Whetzel joined the fair as a board member and quickly rose to vice president and president, a position he held from 1994 to 1995. He later chaired the fair’s forward planning committee in the late 2000s.
His involvement with the fair spans more than 30 years, and so did his fundraising efforts.
“He was not shy or bashful for asking the county for help, and he was very successful,” Cupp said. “If he said, ‘I want money,’ he got it.”
For years, Whetzel was the top fundraiser for the Rockingham County Fair and helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for fairgrounds projects.
His efforts helped to raise money for the fair’s emergency services building, water connections, back access road and sheep barn.
“Charlie was a terrific figure for the whole fair,” said Ron Williams, Rockingham County Fair president. “He gave so much of his time to the fair.”
Williams remembers meeting Whetzel in the same way many locals did — behind the counter at the Harrisonburg DMV office.
Whetzel took a job with the DMV after serving in the Army from 1963 to 1965. After being transferred from Northern Virginia to Harrisonburg, Whetzel served as a manager for numerous years before retiring in 2002, according to his obituary, after 35 years.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Williams said he often heard from others about how Whetzel was the one administrating driving tests to those seeking their driver’s license.
“He knew a lot of people, and people knew him,” he said.
Former District 1 Supervisor Pablo Cuevas said Whetzel would be the person to step away from his DMV office to service others if there appeared to be a line or not enough workers to assist people.
It didn’t matter if it was someone Whetzel knew or not, he helped anyone, Cuevas said.
“He treated everyone alike,” he said.
Whetzel was the kind of person who wanted everyone to feel seen, according to Williams and Cuevas.
Williams said that when Whetzel would host auctions, he would pause in the middle of a sale to say hello to anyone he recognized in the crowd.
“He never put himself beyond or above anybody, and he did so out of the kindness of his heart,” he said. “He was always glad to see you, and he tried to make people feel good.”
During a time of grief and remembrance, Williams took a long pause before stating things about Whetzel he wished people knew about him. As a few seconds went by over the phone, Williams had his thoughts together.
“The fact that he was so kindhearted. … He wanted to see you, as an individual, see the absolute joy out of life,” he said. “He was just a huge contributor to the fair for 30 years. I got involved with the fair because of Charlie.”
Cuevas and District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger both worked closely with Whetzel when it came to providing assistance from the county.
Kyger described Whetzel as a “pillar” for the Rockingham County Fair and appreciated his commitment to community service at the fair.
Cuevas, who was able to visit with Whetzel roughly four weeks ago at VMRC, said Whetzel was a trusting person and one truly dedicated to hosting a successful fair.
“I am going to miss him very much,” he said. “The community will never know how much he truly did in this county.”
