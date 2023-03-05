CHARLOTTESVILLE — Lisa Woolfork is founder of Black Women Stitch, a sewing group. The group’s podcast, Stitch Please, was nominated for an AMBIES award as the Best DIY Podcast for 2023.
Launched in 2019, the Stitch Please podcast explores the intersection of sewing, crafting, and Black culture; providing a platform for Black women, girls, and femmes to share their experiences and creativity in sewing.
Stitch Please is currently ranked #5 in Apple’s US Crafts category and is the #1 Google search result for “Black sewing podcast.” The podcast is fortified by more than 150 episodes, 425k downloads, listeners in every American state and in 83% of the world’s countries.
“It makes me really proud to see a DIY podcast that centers around our community being recognized for excellence,” Woolfork said. “This nomination affirms the power of Black women’s voices. Stitch Please is creating a story and documenting the history of Black creativity, one stitch at a time.”
Essence Magazine highlighted the podcast’s unique perspective and the way it empowers Black women in the sewing community.
The Stitch Please podcast, produced by Black Women Stitch, is a unique weekly audio show with a global reach. Guided by Woolfork’s cheerful engaging style, the podcast considers the joys of Black creativity including sewing tips, history, and interviews with a wide variety of Black sewists, quilters, designers, and fiber artists.
Some past guests of Stitch Please include sustainability activist Aja Barber, womanist theologian Rev. Dr. Renita Weems, Broadway star Marcy Harriell, TV actor Jaskia Nicole, and US Poet Laureate Rita Dove.
New episodes of Stitch Please are available every Wednesday on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Alexa, and anywhere else podcasts are played.
Hosted by Larry Wilmore, The Ambies® will be streamed live from 9-10:30 p.m. today on Amazon Music channel on Twitch from the International Theater in Las Vegas.
