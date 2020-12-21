Tears began to form in Keith Turner’s eyes.
He was reflecting. It had been three years since Turner pitched the idea of the Cheese Ministry, a way to help the struggling dairy farmers he interacted with daily as Rockingham Cooperative’s feed division manager.
The Cheese Ministry was an idea he credits the Lord with giving him. The idea surpassed any expectations on what the Cheese Ministry could be for those in need and has touched hundreds of people in and out of Virginia.
“I am amazed at how the Lord works in its process of helping people,” Turner said.
Since its inception in 2017, Turner has spearheaded the Cheese Ministry while maintaining his other roles at Rockingham Cooperative. Through the ministry, monetary donations are collected to purchase cheese to be distributed to families in need.
The cheese is purchased from the Lanco-Pennland dairy cooperative in Hancock, Md., a cooperative many local dairymen are members of.
In the beginning it took three months to make the first cheese delivery, which included 10 tons of premium mozzarella and provolone cheese with a retail value of more than $233,000. To make the donation possible, the Cheese Ministry used its purchasing power to buy trailer-load volume of milk to maximize every donor dollar, according to Adam Ford, marketing and social media specialist for Rockingham Cooperative.
“The Cheese Ministry helps dairymen by adding demand to the market,” Ford said.
The cheese was donated to 40 organizations, such as the Salvation Army and Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg, and to communities outside the area, including Alleghany and Highland counties in Virginia and McDowell County, W.Va.
Within two years of its first delivery, the ministry made its largest delivery in June with cheese worth up to $300,000.
It was a development Turner couldn’t have imagined when the Cheese Ministry was formed.
“It’s people helping people,” he said. “That’s what this is all about.”
Shortly after the summer donation, planning began to support a cheese delivery during the holiday season, which the COVID-19 pandemic proved essential.
“Rockingham Cooperative has been accepting donations at all of their retail locations this past month, as well as partnering with agricultural industry representatives First Bank and Trust and Westway Feeds, to pool an order of 10,000 pounds of cheese that will be distributed where the need is greatest,” Ford said.
The donation was made on Dec. 8. To date, Ford said the Cheese Ministry has donated more than $750,000 in retail value of high-quality cheese to feed those in need.
“There is a lot of behind-the-scenes effort in moving this much cheese,” Turner said. “Many hands make a light load.”
To assist with the distribution, the Cheese Ministry also partners with Harrisonburg Baptist Church.
“It’s a big deal,” Turner said.
Matt Winters, pastor at Harrisonburg Baptist Church, said he was asked by Turner to help with distributing the cheese through food pantries in Harrisonburg. Taking on the task, Winters brings cheese to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, West Rockingham Food Pantry, Patchwork Pantry, Mercy House, the Salvation Army and Bridge of Hope.
Winters said cheese is also given to local foster care systems and to those living in Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority residential properties.
“It’s amazing what Keith is able to do,” Winters said. “We have been blessed with that ministry, and it has allowed us to continue to bless others.”
Throughout the year, Winters said he heard stories from residents of how they would cut out certain food items to decrease a grocery bill — one of those items being cheese.
Staying on a budget, cheese became a luxury item to those needing to limit spending.
Harrisonburg Baptist Church recently handed out food boxes to those in need that included cheese from the Cheese Ministry.
“When more cheese is purchased, there is more to give away,” Winters said.
As the Cheese Ministry continues its mission, Turner said it will expand to serve other areas in need. In 2021, the ministry will have roots in North Carolina and the city of Suffolk.
“The ministry is a ministry of hope,” he said.
