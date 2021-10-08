A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 southbound near Harrisonburg on Thursday night resulted in one death and a driver charged with reckless driving, according to a press release from Virginia State Police.
VSP Trooper M. Salladay said in a press release the crash occurred at 7:10 p.m. near mile-marker 249 on I-81.
Samuel Holtzman, 22, of Harrisonburg, was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne when it rear-ended a 2010 Honda CRV that was stopped due to heavy traffic, police said. The impact caused the Honda to be pushed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was also stopped due to traffic, according to the release.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a press release a crash occurred on I-81 southbound at mile-marker 246 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, which resulted in a left lane closure. The traffic backup was up to 7 miles.
Upon impact, the Honda caught fire and all southbound lanes were shut down.
The driver of the Honda, a 23-year old female from Chesterfield, died at the scene as a result of her injuries, Salladay said in a press release. The female was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Chervolet, a 59-year old male from Thorn Hill, Tenn., was not injured in the crash.
Holtzman suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. Holtzman has been charged with reckless driving.
VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team, which responded to the scene, is assisting VSP with the ongoing crash investigation, according to the press release.
