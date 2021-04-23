It had always been Justin Hershey’s dream to see his business, Chicano Boy Taco, expand to at least three locations.
With his first location in downtown Staunton a success, Hershey began looking for a second city and second location to bring his taqueria to.
But then the pandemic happened and focus had to be switched to how to continue to operate, employ his workers and keep providing food to the people of Staunton.
“COVID shifted that timetable,” Hershey said. “We were actively looking in other markets.”
Hershey had been looking in Roanoke, Winchester, Lynchburg and the greater Richmond area. But as fate would have it, one of the last spots he looked at, in the Northern Chesterfield area of Richmond, remained available throughout the pandemic and Hershey has purchased the space, which will be the location of Chicano Boy Taco 2.
Hershey and Chicano Boy Taco were able to thrive despite the pandemic thanks to a shift in the business model that occurred prior to the pandemic. Hershey had observed an increase in to-go orders in the food service industry and began setting himself up for more business to-go.
“Being small allows us for more flexibility and agility to respond to things quickly,” he said. “We didn’t have to move much, unlike other restaurants who had to completely pivot and turn its content on its head.”
But that didn’t mean this past year has been easy. On Aug. 8, historic flooding in Staunton devastated many businesses. Chicano Boy Taco was hit particularly hard.
Despite this, Hershey went into the cleanup with the knowledge that he, his business and his employees were going to be OK. They continued making their salaries and Hershey paid for the deposits on cars that were totaled. With the help of the community of Staunton, fundraising efforts from the Staunton Creative Community Fund, the resilience of the employees of Chicano Boy Taco and the confidence of its owner, the restaurant was back up and running with only nine business days lost. For months afterward a large, colorful sign was displayed outside saying, “We’re Back.”
“It was extremely unfortunate and I felt terrible for the surrounding business,” Hershey said. “But I felt like I had the confidence in myself and my staff to overcome it.”
It took Hershey two weeks to mentally and emotionally come back from the ordeal, however.
But now it’s onward and upward. Hershey has plans for a third location once the second, Richmond-based location is cash flow positive, which he anticipates will be in a year or a year and a half after opening.
“We’re just trying to keep in simple and make people happy,” he said. “That’s the backbone of the whole thing.”
