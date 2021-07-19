BRIDGEWATER — The spirit of giving can often be heard within the sounds of coins dropping in red metal kettles and bells ringing in crisp winter air, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday.
On a nearly 90-degree day, a charitable holiday festivity came five months early as the Salvation Army kicked off its Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign. Brothers Craft Brewing also held its annual Christmas in July fundraiser benefiting United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“The need is always going to be there,” said Phyllis Earman, of Weyers Cave, a red kettle volunteer.
The Salvation Army’s Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign will last until Saturday, and roughly 200 volunteers will be collecting funds at Bridgewater Foods, the Dayton Market, the Harrisonburg Kroger off East Market Street and the ABC store next to Martin’s.
The Salvation Army is seeking to raise $15,000, and funds will go toward serving families in need of utility assistance, food and other needs heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteering for the red kettle campaign is an activity that Earman and her husband, Frank, had done for the last 10 years through their church, Summit Church of the Brethren. As they stood outside Bridgewater Foods on Saturday, the couple said the donation collection had gone “pretty well” so far, but admitted donations were typically higher during the winter season.
In the neighboring town of Dayton, Claire and Sally Parsley were camped inside the doorways of the Dayton Market. As customers entered and exited the market, a $10 bill slipped inside the red kettle and the echoes of “thank you” chimed until the doors closed.
“That will make a difference,” Sally Parsley said.
Parsley, of Harrisonburg, is no stranger to the red kettle campaign. Parsley said the Christmas in July campaign was hosted because “unfortunately with the pandemic, funds are down.”
“There is still a community need from the shortfall of the pandemic,” she said, adding that donations can be made on the Salvation Army’s website.
Capt. Harold Gitau, from the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg, said it was wonderful to have an opportunity where people could come out and donate to the campaign, adding that he has seen a “great deal of support from the community as usual.”
At Brothers Craft Brewing, Christmas music filled the air as children played in kiddie pools outside during the third annual Christmas in July fundraiser for United Way.
By the taproom entrance, Christmas trees and gift-wrapped boxes were waiting to be filled with school supplies.
“It’s going slowly but surely,” said taproom manager Josh Harold, who was wearing a red decorative Christmas T-shirt, along with other employees.
As a former teacher with Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Harold said he understood the need of reaching out and helping the community when it came to supporting students. To further benefit the cause, Harold said the brewery’s monthly Cask for a Cause fundraiser, which was held Friday, also went toward United Way’s cause.
Brothers Craft Brewing will be collecting school supplies and monetary donations to support local students getting ready for the upcoming school year through Aug. 5. Donations can be dropped off at the taproom during regular business hours.
A list of school supplies United Way is seeking to collect can be found on Brothers Craft Brewing’s website. Items include crayons, index cards, backpacks, lunch boxes and notebooks.
“It’s standard things kids come without,” Harold said. “It’s the basics.”
Harold said the brewery is not seeking to reach a goal with its fundraiser, but it will accept as much help as it can get.
When the fundraiser is over, Harold said all donations will be dropped off at the formal Stuff the Bus sponsored by United Way on Aug. 6.
