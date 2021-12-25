McGAHEYSVILLE — An early morning fire on Christmas destroyed a trailer home in McGaheysville, according to Todd Breeden, chief of McGaheysville Volunteer Fire-Company 80.
No one was home in the dwelling and there were no injuries in the incident, Breeden said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.
Emergency responders first got the call about the blaze on Leisure Living Drive around 3:45 a.m., Breeden said.
Crews from MVFC 80, the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company and the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company responded to the call, according to Breeden.
The fire consumed the western side of the trailer and with the smoke damage, the trailer is destroyed, he said.
A neighbor, Antonio Lainez, said he was awoken by emergency crews and hopes the family who lived in the home will be all right.
"I would like to help them," he said Saturday afternoon. — Staff Reports
