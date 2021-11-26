The Dayton Christmas Parade is returning this year and will travel its usual route from the Municipal Building through town to Dove Park, according to an email from Meggie Roche, economic development coordinator.
The Dec. 4 parade will feature Santa, the Turner Ashby High School marching band and more. At Dove Park, there will be a tree-lighting ceremony and a Santa's workshop where children can greet Santa and get a craft kit for holiday decorating, according to the email.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.