Matias Martinez held his 7-month-old son Charlie and an umbrella next to their trailer Monday afternoon.
The gloomy sky continued to rain. It wasn’t raining on their parade, but the family’s 3 Ring Super Circus stationed at the Rockingham County Fair.
There was no way Martinez would be able to perform his most dangerous stunts, such as driving a motorcycle in loops and upside down inside a small metal globe of his own creation.
But he could still spend the extra time with Charlie. Charlie is a sixth-generation circus kid. His father is a fifth-generation circus performer and his mother, Jaime, is a first-generation performer.
Martinez, 37, was born on the road and grew up with his family of circus performers.
“I was born in a hospital just like everybody else, but after I left the hospital, yeah, I was raised in the circus,” Martinez said.
He said he can’t remember much of his time in his native Argentina as his family traveled up from Argentina through Brazil, into Mexico and then into the U.S. in 1994 when his dad and uncle got their first gig this side of the border, where the pay was twice as good as Mexico.
And the Martinezes are not alone in taking care of Charlie while they travel with their small circus.
Their fellow performers, Diana Dorethy, 44, and Laumont, 52, help out, too. Laumont declined to give his last name but said he could also be referred to as the “the human volcano.” They said other circuses they’ve been with have kids as well.
“Circus family is real,” Dorethy said of the connection between performers.
As a child, Dorethy loved the circus, but her interest in it subsided. She later studied dance and went on to work at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. She saw aerial acts and knew she wanted to it. And so she did.
“You devote your life to it,” she said, adding that she’ll perform for as long as she can.
Fellow 3 Ring Super Circus performer Laumont also had a roundabout way into the circus community.
In 1999, he attended an acting class, where he met someone with Ringling Brothers Circus who introduced him to the idea. In 2010, he began working with circus animals such as tigers, camels, elephants, zebras, goats and dogs.
Eventually, he learned fire, and that’s how the Martinez family brought him in to substitute for Jamie, who is taking the year off after she had Charlie. Now, she helps run sound and other parts of the show.
Laumont said his favorite part of the job is the crowd’s reaction.
“Their applause is my payoff,” he said, passion resounding in his voice.
Laumont and Dorethy said their show is unusual because it has so many first-generation performers.
Matias Martinez’s only family members who are not in the circus are those who are too old to continue their trapeze acts or other intensive and dangerous routines. However, his ex-wife now has a “town job” — work not at a circus — and he has offered his kids from that marriage to travel with him to see if they would like to go into the circus.
“I tell them if you guys want to do circus, finish your school and then when you’re done and still want to do circus, then come on tour with me and I’ll teach you the best I can,” he said. Martinez said the same is true of his brother and his kids.
For Martinez, the chance for the kids to go to school is an opportunity he said he feels he somewhat missed out on because he was home-schooled on the circus road.
“My dad tried to teach us as much as he could schoolwise, numbers, math, but we never got the chance to go to school so just to enroll in school around town, so it was more a pain to say this week you’re going to this school and next week you’re going to this school,” he said. He also said it got harder and harder to enroll in school while traveling.
“It would have been nice to just do a year in school,” he said. “I know more about school from TV than experience, so I didn’t want my kids going through that.”
He said that impacts his own job prospects outside the circus and wants to avoid that for his kids, especially as traditional circuses fade.
Martinez said since the largest circus company, Ringling Brothers, closed, it caused many performers to set up smaller shows such as the one he and his wife have.
However, they have to vie for fewer available opportunities, and that can be difficult, he said.
“What sucks is all these performers, we’re all good friends, but businesswise, we have to compete with each other,” he said.
In response, many circuses are changing up how they present themselves while keeping the thrills and action, according to Martinez.
Jamie Martinez is working on crafting a show centered around space that would not only be entertaining, but educational with information about space exploration, such as on Mars.
Matias Martinez said even with the future of circus as uncertain as it is, when it all comes together, nothing can match it.
“It’s hard to explain,” Martinez said. “Even if we have a full crowd and we do a trick and just one kid,” Martinez stopped midsentence and imitated a joyful yell — “then it’s all worth it,” he finished.
Even at 7 months old, Charlie is part of the show with his father, coming out in a stroller with his mother after Laumont breathes fire to make sure the toddler doesn’t get stage fright.
Charlie “lights up,” Jamie Martinez said. “He knows he’s the star of the show.”
