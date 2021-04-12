Thomas E. Williams, 45, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday evening as a result of a two-vehicle crash, according to a Monday press release from the Virginia State Police.
Williams was riding a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle "at a high rate of speed" in the city on Virginia Avenue when the bike collided with a 2019 Toyota Tacoma at 5th Street, according to VSP. The accident happened at 6:45 p.m., according to VSP.
Williams was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene due to his injuries, according to VSP. The unnamed driver of the Toyota was a 22-year old male and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.
Williams was wearing a helmet and the driver of the Tacoma was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.