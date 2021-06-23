Ahmed Abdullah’s business plan for a car salvage and repair shop in the city looks totaled.
Abdullah’s auto yard now must come into compliance since his application for a junkyard special-use permit was voted down by City Council at the June 8 meeting, according to Thanh Dang, assistant director of community development.
The business, at 1207 N. Liberty St., includes a six-bay, 7,000-square-foot garage and sales office on 2 acres with dozens of cars. Abdullah said he buys cars in various conditions, repairs them and then sells them.
Some of his cars he sells overseas to his native country of Iraq. And a blanket decision by the Iraqi government several years ago has meant American exporters cannot ship over cars for sale that were produced more than two years prior, Abdullah said.
Now, his local sales cannot keep pace.
“That’s the reason I have too many cars,” Abdullah said.
Dang said the problems with his business and the city came about after he had already built his shop on the property.
Abdullah’s building permit for the structure accurately described what he built, and staff did not see an issue at the time when it was filed in 2017, according to Dang. The site is zoned for industrial uses and is surrounded by other industrial businesses and operations.
“For staff, our understanding was it was going to be a vehicle sales [operation] with repairs,” Dang said.
And that’s where the problem lies. Though other auto repair and sales shops also have a number of vehicles in poor condition on the lots, there is a high enough turnover rate of a small number of vehicles to where it does not present an issue, according to Dang.
“It’s the intensity of what he is doing on his property compared to other places,” she said.
Abdullah said he would be able to turn over more cars at a higher pace if he received the special-use permit.
With zoning compliance from the special-use permit, Abdullah could get certification from the Department of Motor Vehicles as a rebuilder and salvage dealer, and his business classified as a salvage pool, he said.
That would open him up to sell the cars he previously bought to fix to sell in Iraq without having to fix them for sale here.
“It’s more easy to get work [done] on the car and resell it even before I fix it,” he said.
After council’s denial of his special-use permit, Abdullah will need to come into compliance with city code for industrial parcels. And that means many of his vehicles, too far gone, must be removed.
“A lot of them would have to go,” Dang said.
Abdullah said he doesn’t know where he would put his automotive assets or how he would get them back to the garage to work on.
“If I move out all the cars, what kind of business can I do?” Abdullah said.
Abdullah was the first to apply for a junkyard special-use permit in an industrial zone since the city began allowing junkyards via special-use permit in 2014, according to city documents.
In 2019, Abdullah was first cited for storing what is defined as “junk” in city code outside. The zoning administrator who dealt with the issue at the beginning is also no longer with community development, according to Dang.
Court proceedings that began on June 24 of that year have been repeatedly continued and will be heard next on Sept. 27, according to Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court information.
Last year, city staff realized Abdullah was stripping and salvaging vehicles outside his garage and was told he needed to obtain a special-use permit for a junkyard if he wants to continue. He is allowed to do so inside his garage by right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.