As Civil War monuments to Confederate leaders are removed across the state, Harrisonburg’s Turner Ashby monument won’t be moving anytime soon.
Other Confederate monuments in the commonwealth are set to be taken down under a recently signed state law that allows localities to “remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover any monument or memorial for war veterans” on property owned by localities, excluding cemeteries.
But the Turner Ashby monument is on a nearly 75,000-square-foot property owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy Turner Ashby Chapter 162, and City Council has no authority to remove it, according to City Attorney Chris Brown.
Monuments are coming down across the country, many by protesters, as the nation continues to reel in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. Richmond’s prominent Monument Avenue statues are slated to come down, including the iconic one of Robert E. Lee. The Jefferson Davis statue was torn down by protesters Wednesday night.
The Turner Ashby monument is different from others to Confederate leaders erected in the late 19th century, according to Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation CEO Keven Walker.
“It is a battlefield monument, not a commemorative piece similar to the ones coming down in Charlottesville or Richmond,” Walker said.
At 6 p.m. on June 6, 1862, a Union advance unit of the Pennsylvania Bucktails engaged a surprised Confederate rearguard led by Turner Ashby on Chestnut Ridge, at the time outside of Harrisonburg, according to the Virginia Civil War Trails.
During the skirmish, Ashby’s horse was shot. When he continued to advance on foot, he was hit by a bullet in his side, which went through his chest and killed him.
This spot is now marked by the Turner Ashby monument, and the property includes part of where the skirmish took place.
“To us, that is a very, very important distinction. This is not a monument on a courthouse lawn. This is not a monument that was put up in a city center,” Walker said.
Walker said much of the area where the military engagement of June 6, 1862, occurred is now developed over.
“It is the last, small piece of the battlefield that remains,” Walker said of the wooded parcel.
The monument was erected in 1898, and the property was placed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on March 16, 2017, and later that year on the the National Register of Historic Places on June 12.
Democratic City Councilman Richard Baugh agreed that the city’s monument is different from others because of the context of the military engagement that took place on the parcel.
“There is a larger story there,” Baugh said.
Fellow Councilman George Hirschmann also agreed there is historical context to the monument.
However, it is clear other people still disapprove of the monument and its existence in the community.
In early February, the monument was splashed with red paint, according to Eleanor Price, of Harrisonburg, a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy Turner Ashby Chapter 162.
There is also an online petition to remove the monument with 162 signatures asking City Council to remove it, despite council not having the legal authority to do so.
There is also an online petition to change the name of Turner Ashby High School in Rockingham County that had over 2,200 signatures Thursday since being set up Saturday. An online counter-petition to keep the name had garnered nearly 3,900 signatures Thursday since being set up Monday.
Price said there are no plans to remove or alter the monument and property.
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed and Councilman Sal Romero could not be reached for comment on Tuesday or Thursday. Councilman Chris Jones was unavailable to comment Tuesday and could not be reached Thursday.
Thanks to this spotlighting article, the marker could again be vandalized. Being privately owned and being “approved by context” won’t discourage the moral authority brigade — composed of punks, deadbeats and other emotionally-challenged and history-rewriting souls from trying.
