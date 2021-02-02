Harrisonburg city staff have made an agreement with a consulting firm to conduct a financial and operation analysis of the municipal-owned golf course, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
Last month, the city chose Golf Business Advisors of Williamsburg to conduct the study of Heritage Oaks Golf Course after a "competitive bid process," according to a Tuesday press release. The contract was signed Monday, according to Parks.
Completion of the study is slated for spring of next year. The cost of the study is not to exceed $22,500, according to Parks.
Public input will be part of the study, and opportunities to participate will be announced when available, according to Tuesday's release.
The city also plans to reach an agreement with the state-affiliated Urban Land Institute to evaluate the land use of the city course, according to Parks. City staff anticipate the evaluation to cost $10,000. Previously, the institute studied downtown parcels for the same price, according to Parks.
“Heritage Oaks Golf Course has been a popular destination for residents and visitors to the Friendly City for almost 20 years,” Eric Campbell, city manager, said in the press release. “We are looking forward to completing this process in order to get a clearer picture of how best to effectively manage the future of Heritage Oaks in a way that will be most beneficial to our community.”
In May, City Council asked staff to set up a study as several petitions to close the golf course circulated, which were countered by a petition to keep the course open and a supporting protest that drew roughly 400 people.
The city issued a request for proposal on Nov. 18, and the deadline for firms to submit their proposals was Dec. 18 at 3 p.m., according to the request for proposal document.
Heritage Oaks is a "politically loaded" issue for the city, MuAwia Dames, a member of the city Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, said in a December interview.
The city started to build the course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss. Between fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2019, the economic loss of the golf course rose by nearly $159,000, to $518,828, not including debt service.
In May, city staff anticipated Heritage Oaks to have a $347,165 deficit this fiscal year, which started July 1, according to city documents.
The loss grows to about $787,000 when combined with the debt service of about $440,000 on the course, according to city documents. The final payment of the debt service will be made on Aug. 2, 2029.
Regulars of the course and other supporters argue the facility is like other parks, and finances shouldn't be the only consideration as the course is a valuable asset for the community that pays for itself in other ways.
