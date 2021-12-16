The city’s newest fire station should be ready to respond to emergencies in the Park View neighborhood and other north Harrisonburg incidents in about two years after City Council greenlighted $4.9 million for the project at its Tuesday meeting.
“This is a crossroads of opportunity and long-standing vision on the part of the city,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said at the meeting.
The funding will come from the roughly $24 million the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The city has for many, many years known and identified the desire to add that fifth fire station,” Tobia said. “But this opportunity, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that presents itself as a result of the ARPA funding, is going to make a difference for generations to come.”
An exact site for the station has yet to be determined, but city staff will work to make sure responders based there will be able to provide the fastest response times to the most people in the area.
“We’re actually going to be partnering with James Madison University’s mathematics department to do some data analytic and leverage some artificial intelligence to try to identify the best spot,” Tobia said.
In his presentation to council Tuesday, Tobia said the aim for firemen, such as those with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, is to be on the scene of a blaze within four minutes to save people and property.
However, in fires on the north side of town, the average response time is 50% greater than that and over a minute slower than the combined averages for the east, south and west sides of the city.
Tobia previously met with council members to discuss the need for a fire station in the area, where there are important city assets, such as Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Shenandoah Valley Organic and Eastern Mennonite University, and a quick response is necessary to save lives and reduce the cost of insurance, among other benefits.
During the discussion Tuesday, council members said allocating ARPA funding for the project helps free funding for other city priorities without having to generate more revenue.
