Harrisonburg City Council voted to hire a temporary, full-time coordinator to make sure the city uses all the money available from the federal American Rescue Plan Act by the deadline.
Council voted unanimously in favor of creating the position during a work session on Tuesday.
During the work session, staff presented recommendations for how to spend the money and outlined the parameters for how the money can be spent, as laid out by the federal legislation. The deadline for the ARPA funding to be obligated is Dec. 31, 2024, and the money must be spent by the end of 2026, according to city staff’s presentation.
In addition to recommending the grant coordinator position, staff also suggested council come up with a method for soliciting input from the community about how to spend the money.
Staff recommended funds from the first allotment of ARPA be used on construction of a new fire station, new building for public works and staff from other departments, a homeless shelter, and upgrade of the uninterruptible power supply for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.
Staff recommended funding from the second allotment be spent on a variety of projects, including on park facilities, such as a splash pad at Ralph Sampson Park and development of the Smithland Road Athletic Complex, and business and nonprofit COVID-19 recovery grants.
The city almost took out bonds to build a new public works facility at the same time as the second high school project, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed it, according to staff.
Mayor Deanna Reed opposed one recommendation for part of the second batch of funds be used to repaint the city’s water tower on Washington Street, saying it’s not a priority.
Reed said money should be spent on quality of life improvements to the infrastructure, such as repaving streets, of the Northeast neighborhood, her home neighborhood and where she lives now, which has a history of being sidelined due to its racial makeup.
Council members Laura Dent and Chris Jones agreed.
Jones floated the idea of having the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce and James Madison University staff bring the community together in sessions so council can get a better idea of what the public’s priorities are. Jones and fellow Councilman Sal Romero discussed the importance of outreach and best methods at length during the session.
Council agreed to Jones’ idea.
Another City Council work session about how the city will spend its ARPA funding is set for Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.