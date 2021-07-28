Harrisonburg City Council reaffirmed issuing $127.5 million in bonds for two major capital projects, HHS2 and the eastern source water project, at its Tuesday meeting.
Council voted 4-1 in favor of the bonds, with George Hirschmann casting the dissenting vote.
Also approved in the resolution was refinancing $62.5 million in existing bonds because savings are available, according to city documents.
“This resolution is almost exactly the same resolution you adopted in February of last year with a few minor changes,” Larry Propst, the city finance director, told City Council. “Our bond counsel is just requesting you guys to reaffirm what was adopted last year since we are over a year away from that.”
Between $94 million and $95 million is anticipated to be used for construction of HHS2, while about $26 million is anticipated to be used for the eastern source water project, he said. Propst added funding from the American Rescue Plan Act could also be a potential source of funding for the water project.
The city expects to have the money for allocation by September, according to Propst.
In another vote, City Council unanimously allocated $326,630 in Community Development Block Grant funding to address homelessness in the city.
The funds could be used for a permanent, low-barrier shelter or other services that help the local homeless population, according to Ande Banks, deputy city manager.
“This is structured in a way to allow the city the greatest amount of flexibility to address homelessness in our community,” he said.
City staff received nearly 80 public comments about the plan for the CDBG funding, overwhelmingly in support of using the $326,000 in extra COVID funds for a permanent low-barrier shelter.
Right after the vote, a small crowd in favor of using the funding for homelessness services broke out in applause in the council chambers.
Also during the meeting, council ended the local emergency first issued on March 15, 2020, by City Manager Eric Campbell after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency three days earlier.
Jody Johannessen, a James Madison University College of Business lecturer, was appointed to the seat left by Costella Forney on the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority board of commissioners, while real estate developer and CEO of Matchbox Realty Barry Kelley was appointed to the Ordinance Advisory Committee.
City Council also held an uneventful public hearing about changes to the city limits.
Mulligan’s Golf Center on Carpenter Lane is located in both the city and the county. The proposed adjustment would change the site’s city land into county land, while the county would cede land used by the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department on Smithland Road to the city, according to city documents.
Property ceded to the county amounts to $440,000 based on its assessed value. City staff recommended the transfers, which council approved.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing today at 7 p.m. about the same potential municipal line adjustment.
